India’s Fertility Story: A Woman, Her Daughter-In-Law And A Grand Daughter Who Chose Differently

Sheikhpura (Bihar): In a modest house in Sheikhpura district, three women from one family present a picture perfect - not for a family photo but to give the world a three-generation story about how India's fertility story has evolved over years. A 64-year-old woman, her 42-year-old daughter-in-law, and her 26-year-old granddaughter, living in years separated by decades, are not only connected through familial ties but by also by the choices they could or could not exercise as far as their reproductive rights (read transformation) are concerned.

Saraswati Devi, Anita Devi, and Pooja Kumari would otherwise have not made to the headlines. But their story has reached beyond the borders after being featured in the 2025 UNFPA World Population Status Report.

UNFPA 2025 World Population Status Report: How Three Women from Bihar Trace India’s Fertility Journey (ETV Bharat)

The Grandmother With No Choice

Saraswati Devi was married at the age of 16 in 1976 but by 30, she had given birth to five sons. At a time when contraceptives were not even in the vocabulary, she was told - the more the merrier.

“My mother-in-law had said the more children I have, the more people we will have to work in the fields. No one spoke about family planning. I was illiterate and did not even know it existed,” she recounts, eyes looking into a far off stand post in a gesture of reminiscence.

UNFPA 2025 World Population Status Report: How Three Women from Bihar Trace India's Fertility Journey (ETV Bharat)

But in the present day when things are being talked about Saraswati speaks out with openness. “If I could go back in time and given to choose what I want, I would do things differently. Five sons felt like a blessing then, but the burden of feeding and educating them lay one me alone.”

Her story is that of millions of Indian women of her generation who had to go through early marriage, lack of education, and societal pressure to give birth to more children.

UNFPA 2025 World Population Status Report: How Three Women from Bihar Trace India's Fertility Journey (ETV Bharat)

The Daughter-in-Law Who Couldn’t Act

Saraswati’s daughter-in-law, Anita Devi, is now 42 and has six children—four daughters and two sons. She was married at 18 in the late 1990s and had her share of struggles. She was aware of family planning and health workers had begun visiting their village, speaking openly with women about contraceptives and the importance of spacing births. But in those days, awareness did not mean anything. It was about the men, who decide, more often guided by their mothers' words.

“I knew about pills and surgeries and I was aware that I can stop if I want. My husband and mother-in-law insisted we keep trying because we did not have sons by then. With the birth of every daughter, I was under pressure to deliver another which may be a boy,” Anita says.

She kept on because she was made to try and try without realising that it was not in her hands or power to have a son or a daughter. Because a son was important for a family and daughters were not, she kept delivering.

Anita’s story reflects on the cultural expectations, gender bias, and family pressure which often outweigh personal will.

UNFPA 2025 World Population Status Report: How Three Women from Bihar Trace India's Fertility Journey (ETV Bharat)

The Granddaughter Who Chose

Pooja Kumari. Anita’s daughter and Saraswati’s granddaughter. Educated, she is aware that she is representing a generation that talks about exercising choices. Married at 23, Pooja made sure her both children have the right spacing - one after three years of the other. She has two, and that is when she chose to stop.

“It is a conscious choice to give a good life to our children," she says feeding her infant while her toddler plays nearby. “We want our children to be well educated and have a good future. That is possible with only two kids, not more," she adds.

Pooja says she was lucky to have her husband's support who is a CSP operator, and was guided by an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) who helped her access contraceptives. “I was having pills, and later opted the Antara injection. It helped me take control of my body and our future,” reveals she.

Softly yet assertively she makes her point, “Ours is a happy family because we do not want to make the same mistakes that our elders did.”

A Story Recognised on the Global Stage

The UNFPA report released recently features this case study as a reflection of India’s evolving fertility scene. It celebrates how the arc takes a turn from being unaware to constraint to empowerment.

As per the report, in 1960, Indian women had an average of five children. Today, that number has come down to two. Reasons - fertility has dropped as girls are getting educated, men too are aware of the choices they have, access to better healthcare and more women like Pooja who are given to exercise choice.

But the report also warns about the shift that is going the uneven way.

For example, in Bihar, the fertility rate is 3.0, above the national average of 2.0. According to the National Family Health Survey, only 55% of women aged 15 to 49 are literate which is a key driver behind higher fertility.

Early marriage continues to be a major factor. Because girls in Bihar are typically married between 18 and 20 years of age, in the process extending their reproductive years. If not educated, they lose the bargaining power and remain vulnerable to expectations and pressure. Women are not able to get information related to family planning and reproductive health, which leads to high birth rate.

Grassroots efforts are certainly making an impact. Aarti Kumari, a field worker with PSI UNICEF, who holds night chaupals and counselling sessions on reproductive health in rural communities regularly says, "Women have started asking questions now. They know there are options like the pills, condoms, injections. They have come to know why spacing between children is important. The scene is changing, albeit slowly. But this change is here to stay."

She also speaks about women in the rural areas making a choice to have two children and maintaining a gap. “It keeps both the mother and the child healthy. This, they were never told earlier but now with all the knowledge, they decide with awareness and confidence,” she adds.

What the Surveys Reveal

The UNFPA–YouGov Survey conducted across 14 countries, including India, reveals some scenarios that need to be pondered over: Thirty-six per cent of Indian respondents reported having to face an unwanted pregnancy; 30% were not able to fulfill their desire to have children; and 23% faced both.

All this point to one glaring gap. Quality reproductive healthcare and informed contraceptive access were not in their purview. And these disproportionately affect women with lower literacy, limited mobility, particularly for those who live in conservative families.

However, 41% of Indian women who were a part of the survey said their ideal number of children was two — consistent with what the government sends across as its public health message. But many still do not have the access to make the number a reality. Or the freedom to choose.

It is important to note that India does not currently enforce a national two-child policy. Though some states have rules to disqualify candidates with more than two children from local elections, like in Assam, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, some like Uttar Pradesh have proposed policies encouraging small families with incentives. But none of these is a law.

Experts opine that policies imposed often boomerang, especially for women. Rather education, access, and empowerment, the important factors in Pooja’s story, do make an impact.

Back in Sheikhpura, as the three women stay under one roof, Saraswati Devi watches her granddaughter rock her baby to sleep. She smiles and says, "I did not have a choice. My daughter-in-law had knowledge, but no power. But this one,” she points at Pooja, “has both. And I am happy she put her foot down.”