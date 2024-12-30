2025 New Year Celebration | Party Hours, Traffic Restrictions, Police Advisories In Major Cities - All You Need To Know

New Delhi: On the eve of new year celebrations to ring in 2025, authorities in major cities across the country have issued advisories for revelers for safe and secure celebrations and prevent any untoward incidents on new year eve.

Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Banned In Delhi

In the national capital Delhi, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director Corporate Communication in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said that in order to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2024), the exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on 31st December, Dayal said.

Additionally, from 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC’s Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures, added Dayal.

Dayal further said that Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable. He asked the commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the authorities.

4500 Police Personnel Deployed In Kolkata On New Year Eve

In order to ensure safe and secure new year celebrations, Kolkata Police has taken several measures including additional police deployment.

At a special press briefing ahead of the New Year celebrations, Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma informed that 4500 officers and personnel will be on duty on 31st Dec and 1st Jan to ensure adequate police presence at public hotspots like zoo, museum, Ganga Ghats, and parks. Besides, sufficient Traffic Police personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth flow and prevent reckless or drunken driving, Verma said. Also, anti-crime teams including lady police and special anti-crime units have been deployed to prevent any mischief, he added.

The Kolkata Police has also deployed late-night patrolling to maintain safety and security even as extra arrangements have been made around Park Street for crowd management and safety.

The Commissioner of Police Kolkata appealed people to avoid drunken driving, follow traffic rules and safety measures like wearing helmets and seek help from police assistance booths or on-duty officers if needed. The revelers have been asked to cooperate with the crowd and traffic circulation plans to make the New Year celebration safe and memorable for everyone.

New Year Celebrations To End By 1 AM In Bengaluru

Authorities in Karnataka capital Bengaluru have banned new year celebrations after 1 AM in the city while major flyovers in the capital city will be closed for motorists after 10 PM on new year eve.

In a statement issued ahead of new year celebrations, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said that steps have been taken to ensure that law and order is not disrupted during the New Year celebrations. The City Police Commissioner said that 11,830 police personnel have been deployed in Bengaluru city for safe and secure new year celebrations.

Traffic Movement Restricted On New Year Eve

A spokesperson for the Karnataka government said that in order to prevent any untoward incident including accidents due to the gathering of the public during the New Year celebrations, all types of vehicles have been restricted on all flyovers in Bengaluru city (except the elevated expressway leading to KIA Airport) from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. The movement of two-wheelers on the airport elevated expressway has been restricted from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Maharashtra Govt Extends Celebration Hours

Unlike the Karnataka government, which has limited the new year celebrations till 1 AM, the BJP government in Maharashtra has extended the celebration hours till 5 AM on new year day by allowing bars, pubs and restaurants to operate during the extra hours under strict police vigilance.