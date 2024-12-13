ETV Bharat / bharat

2025 Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Fields Social Worker Tarun Yadav From Najafgarh

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced that social worker Tarun Yadav would be contesting from the Najafgarh constituency in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Tarun Yadav and his wife Meena Yadav- who has served as an independent councillor for two terms - joined AAP on Wednesday. He took membership of the party in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak.

Kailash Gehlot was elected from the Najafgarh seat in the 2020 Delhi Polls. Gehlot resigned from the post of minister in the Delhi government and bid farewell to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The AAP expressed confidence in Tarun Yadav and made him a candidate for the assembly elections.

On Wednesday, MP Sanjay Singh gave membership of the party to both of them. During the event, Singh said that in this election many people have joined AAP and pledged to strengthen the election campaign and support Arvind Kejriwal.