2024 Set To Become One Of The Hottest Years in History Under Super El Nino Effect

Hyderabad : With rising global temperatures, 2024 is set to be one of the top 5 hottest years in history, according to the 'Climate Trends' organisation, which has expressed concern. In the absence of pre-monsoon showers and thundershowers, the month of April has revealed that the southern peninsula of India has recorded the fifth-lowest rainfall since 1901.

Due to the effect of Super El Nino, higher temperatures have been recorded every month for 10 months from June 2023, and the 11th month (April) has been the hottest month on record. Climate change is having an impact on voting and electioneering in India, the largest democracy. To this end, a report has been released under the title of "Will rising temperatures and weather changes be conducive to holding elections in the summer once again in the country?"

This year, 49% of the world's population will exercise their right to vote in 64 countries. In India, the world's largest democracy, despite record-high temperatures, more than 90 crore people are ready to vote.

Super El Nino: The country has already recorded a 20% pre-monsoon rainfall deficit. El Niño is becoming stronger with drastic changes in climate due to human errors. 2016 was previously the warmest year on record due to El Nino. That record was wiped out in 2023 due to Super El Nino.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, due to the anti-cyclones over the Indian peninsula, favorable conditions for rains are not forming in the country. Due to this, the sea breezes from Odisha and West Bengal are decreasing and the temperatures are increasing.

If the temperature exceeds 37 degrees in the coastal areas of the country, we consider it the most dangerous. These types of temperatures were recorded in coastal areas as well as all over the country. The east coast of India is the most affected.

According to the United States-based Climate Central organization, after the start of the elections in April, 36 of the 51 major cities in India recorded temperatures of more than 37 degrees for 3 days in a row. About 18 cities recorded temperatures above 40 degrees for more than 3 days in April.

What former election commissioners say: The former chief commissioner and commissioners of the Election Commission have expressed their opinion in the report regarding the conduct of elections in the summer.

"Current elections can be held anytime from December 17, 2023, to June 16, 2024. However, as some states have assembly elections in November and December, the Lok Sabha elections are being held with a delay of two or three months. In the future, All Party Conference should be held. State elections should be delayed by two months and Parliament elections should be held within those 6 months," said former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

Stating that in 2029 also, the general election will be held between January 1 and June 30, Rawat said that February and March are favorable times for conducting elections, otherwise, the law should be amended by giving powers to the Election Commission so that the state elections can be held earlier.

"The EC has the authority to conduct elections in the country at any time within 180 days. People who come to vote in summer should be provided cool venues with drinking water. However, the tenure of the government cannot be reduced. Students will have exams in February and March. The academic calendar should not be missed under any circumstances. More precautions should be taken to reduce the impact of summer calamities," said Ashok Lavasa, retired election commissioner.