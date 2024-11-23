2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls | Will Aba Bagul emerge as a Giant Killer from Parvati?

Pune: Another key Assembly constituency in the Pune city is Parvati, which has been represented by BJP MLA Madhuri Satish Misal. Madhuri Misal, who was elected in 2009, 2014 and 2019, is seeking a reelection fourth the fourth time. But there is a wave of anti-incumbency against her with the locals saying she has not undertaken any development works.
Misal, wife of late Satish Misal, is pitted against two key candidates - Ashwini Kadam of the NCP (SP), who is popular among the masses and Aba Bagul, who has rebelled against his party Congress and contesting the polls as an independent.
Bagul held key positions in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and has done several key works including the Rajiv Gandhi E-learning school in Sahakar Nagar.
He also is credited for the development of a unique 7 Wonders Garden in the constituency, while he was working in the municipal corporation. The constituency comprises mainly middle and upper-middle-class families and areas like Laxmi Nagar, Aranyeshwar, Pune Satara Road, Sahakarnahar, Padmavati and Taljai.
Looking at his popularity, Aba Bagul can emerge as a giant killer, let's wait for November 23. But Misal is a heavyweight candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a rally in her support.