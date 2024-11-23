ETV Bharat / bharat

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls | Can Devendra Fadnavis Get Re-elected From Nagpur South-West?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking a re-election from Nagpur South-West seat.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls | Can Devendra Fadnavis Get Re-elected From Nagpur South-West?
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Nagpur-South West constituency have a special connection.
Fadnavis, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, has been elected from this constituency for five times and is seeking re-election for the sixth time.

Fadnavis is contesting on a BJP ticket and has the support of the saffron party's top brass and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur. On the other hand, Congress has fielded Prafulla Gudhade to take on Fadnavis.

For the record, there are 12 contestants in the fray, but the key battle is between the BJP and the Congress. The road for Fadnavis could be difficult as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, has repeatedly targeted Fadnavis, and has appealed to the Marathas, to vote against him. Marathas are a key community in Maharashtra and they are seeking reservation.

The Maratha reservation has become a key poll issue. Fadnavis also has the support of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Congress has the support of the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

If the Mahayuti comes to power in Maharashtra, Fadnavis could be the most likely candidate for the post of the Chief Minister.

