2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election | Gadchiroli Favours Mahayuti As BJP and NCP Win A Seat Each

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar celebrates during a press conference as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secures victory amid the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Saturday, November 23, 2024 ( PTI )

Gadchiroli: The voters of Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, have voted in the favour of Mahayuti, as the BJP and the NCP won a seat each. Gadchiroli is a border district and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis used to visit it regularly.

The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, has swept Maharashtra and retained power in the key state. The Congress, which suffered a humiliation across Maharashtra, managed to win one seat in the Gadchiroli district.

In the Gadchiroli Assembly seat, BJP nomiee Dr Milind Ramji Narote won the seat by a margin of 15,505 votes. He defeated Congress nominee Manohar Tulshiram Poreti. Narote polled 116540 vote,as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Poreti managed to poll 101035 seat. In the Aheri Assembly seat in the district too, Nationalist Congress Party leader Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao, won by a margin of 16,814 votes. He polled 54206 votes. He defeated independent MLA Raje Ambrish Rao Raje Satyavanrao Atram, who polled 37392 votes.