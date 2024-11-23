2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election | Gadchiroli Favours Mahayuti As BJP and NCP Win A Seat Each

Gadchiroli: The voters of Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, have voted in the favour of Mahayuti, as the BJP and the NCP won a seat each. Gadchiroli is a border district and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis used to visit it regularly.
The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, has swept Maharashtra and retained power in the key state. The Congress, which suffered a humiliation across Maharashtra, managed to win one seat in the Gadchiroli district.
In the Gadchiroli Assembly seat, BJP nomiee Dr Milind Ramji Narote won the seat by a margin of 15,505 votes. He defeated Congress nominee Manohar Tulshiram Poreti. Narote polled 116540 vote,as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Poreti managed to poll 101035 seat. In the Aheri Assembly seat in the district too, Nationalist Congress Party leader Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao, won by a margin of 16,814 votes. He polled 54206 votes. He defeated independent MLA Raje Ambrish Rao Raje Satyavanrao Atram, who polled 37392 votes.
The Congress won from the Aromi Assembly seat as its nominee Ramdas Masram defeated BJP candidate Krushna Gajbe by a margin of 6210 votes. As per the Election Commission of India data, Masram polled 98509 votes while Gajbe polled 92299 votes.
The Mahayuti has always given priority to the Gadchiroli district and taken steps to eradicate Naxalism in the area. Fadnavis, the state Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister, visited Gadchiroli to take a stock of the developmental works.