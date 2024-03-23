2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP allots 3 seats to ally JD(S) in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The seat-sharing pact between BJP and the JD(S) in Karnataka was sealed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. BJP has allotted three constituencies namely Mandya, Hassan and Kolar to JD(S) out of 28 constituencies in the state.

Announcing the pact, Lok Sabha election state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar constituencies have been given to JD(S). We will support JD(S) in these three seats."

Addressing the state-level workshop of the state election management committee at Palace Maidan, Agarwal said, "It has been decided to give these three constituencies to JD(S) but no decision has been taken over Sumalata Ambarish's ticket. Sumalata's role is very significant and her political future will be very good," he said.

He also directed the BJP leaders who had earlier opposed the JD(S) in Hassan and Kolar to follow the alliance policy. It has been decided that BJP will contest in 25 constituencies while JD(S) will field candidates in the remaining three constituencies, he added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra inaugurated the workshop today. He said, "The 2024 Lok Sabha election is an election to build a developed India. The state election committee will play a responsible role and successfully achieve a resounding victory through its most active management," he said.

Several leaders including Opposition Leader R. Ashok, BJP state general secretary and election management committee state convenor V Sunil Kumar, state principal secretaries Pritam Gowda, P Rajeev, members of the Legislative Council Bharati Shetty and Keshav Prasad and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile after a meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he will field JDS candidates in Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies. Speaking to the media after the core committee meeting at the party's state office today, he said there is no confusion in the party over fielding candidates.