2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP allots 3 seats to ally JD(S) in Karnataka

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP allots 3 seats to ally JD(S) in Karnataka

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said that JD(S) will be given three out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Agarwal said BJP will support JD(S) in these seats.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The seat-sharing pact between BJP and the JD(S) in Karnataka was sealed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. BJP has allotted three constituencies namely Mandya, Hassan and Kolar to JD(S) out of 28 constituencies in the state.

Announcing the pact, Lok Sabha election state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar constituencies have been given to JD(S). We will support JD(S) in these three seats."

Addressing the state-level workshop of the state election management committee at Palace Maidan, Agarwal said, "It has been decided to give these three constituencies to JD(S) but no decision has been taken over Sumalata Ambarish's ticket. Sumalata's role is very significant and her political future will be very good," he said.

He also directed the BJP leaders who had earlier opposed the JD(S) in Hassan and Kolar to follow the alliance policy. It has been decided that BJP will contest in 25 constituencies while JD(S) will field candidates in the remaining three constituencies, he added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra inaugurated the workshop today. He said, "The 2024 Lok Sabha election is an election to build a developed India. The state election committee will play a responsible role and successfully achieve a resounding victory through its most active management," he said.

Several leaders including Opposition Leader R. Ashok, BJP state general secretary and election management committee state convenor V Sunil Kumar, state principal secretaries Pritam Gowda, P Rajeev, members of the Legislative Council Bharati Shetty and Keshav Prasad and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile after a meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he will field JDS candidates in Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies. Speaking to the media after the core committee meeting at the party's state office today, he said there is no confusion in the party over fielding candidates.

Read more

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More Women Candidates to Contest in Karnataka First Time Ever
  2. Congress to Rope in RLP, BAP in Rajasthan; Counter BJP-JDS in Karnataka
  3. BJP Should Treat JD(S) "Respectfully": HD Kumaraswamy Unhappy over Seat-Sharing in Karnataka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.