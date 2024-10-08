2024 Haryana Assembly Polls: Will ex-BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry Emerge Victorious from Tosham Seat?

Tosham (Haryana): Ex-BCCI treasurer and noted cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhry is in the fray from the Tosham Assembly constituency in the Bhiwani district of Haryana.
It is a Chaudhry versus Chaudhry contest in Tosham, where a voter turnout of 72.24 per cent was recorded after voting concluded on October 5.
Chaudhry is pitted against BJP candidate and former MP Shruti Chaudhry and the main contest is among these two. Former India cricketer Virendra Sehwag had campaigned for Anirudh Chaudhry and it remains to be seen if the Sehwag magic works among the voters. Anirudh Chaudhry's father was a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and their family is highly respected in Haryana.
Among the other candidates who are in the fray are Rajesh Bhardwaj of the Jannayak Janta Party, Daljee Singh of the AAP and Baba Balwan Nath of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic).
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, Congress candidate Kiran Chaudhry emerged victorious by defeating BJP's Shashi Ranjan Parmar. While Kiran Chaudhry polled 72,669 votes, the BJP managed to get 54,640 votes. Will Congress retain the seat or will the BJP snatch the seat from the grand old party, the answer will be known by October 8 evening.