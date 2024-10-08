ETV Bharat / bharat

2024 Haryana Assembly Polls: Will Ex-BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry Emerge Victorious From Tosham Seat?

Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhry shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote from the Tosham seat for the Haryana assembly elections, in Bhiwani ( ANI )

Tosham (Haryana): Ex-BCCI treasurer and noted cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhry is in the fray from the Tosham Assembly constituency in the Bhiwani district of Haryana.

It is a Chaudhry versus Chaudhry contest in Tosham, where a voter turnout of 72.24 per cent was recorded after voting concluded on October 5.

Chaudhry is pitted against BJP candidate and former MP Shruti Chaudhry and the main contest is among these two. Former India cricketer Virendra Sehwag had campaigned for Anirudh Chaudhry and it remains to be seen if the Sehwag magic works among the voters. Anirudh Chaudhry's father was a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and their family is highly respected in Haryana.