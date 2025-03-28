ETV Bharat / bharat

2021 Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Notice On Waseem Rizvi's Plea To Club Cases Against Him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea by Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly Syed Waseem Rizvi, for clubbing of all criminal cases against him regarding his alleged vitriolic speeches against Muslims at the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar in 2021.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Tyagi’s counsel contended that his client hailing from Lucknow, had against him four criminal cases of which one was in Srinagar. The counsel submitted that there was a threat to his client’s life while travelling to that region. The counsel urged the bench to club the case in Srinagar with the other cases being tried at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The bench issued notice to Jammu and Kashmir, the Uttarakhand government and Danish Hassan, the complainant against Tyagi in Srinagar, seeking their response in four weeks.