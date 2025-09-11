2020 Delhi Riots: SC To Hear Bails Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & Gulfisha Fatima
The matter is scheduled to come up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 11, 2025 at 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday pleas filed by student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
The petition of co-accused Meeran Haider is listed before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.
The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2.
In its order denying bail to the nine accused persons, the high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law.
These accused, who have denied all the allegations levelled against them, have been in jail since 2020. The accused moved the high court after a trial court rejected their bail pleas.
