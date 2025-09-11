ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: SC To Hear Bails Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & Gulfisha Fatima

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday pleas filed by student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The matter is scheduled to come up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

The petition of co-accused Meeran Haider is listed before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.

Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.

Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.