2020 Delhi Riots: Now, Gulfisha Fatima Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order Denying Her Bail

Social activists light candles as they give tribute to those who lost their lives during the 2020 riots in New Delhi ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: A day after former JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the UAPA case, activist Gulfisha Fatima also challenged in the Supreme Court the Delhi High Court's order denying bail to her in the "larger conspiracy" case related to the February 2020 riots in the national capital, in which at least 53 people were killed while over 700 were injured.

Last Tuesday (September 2), the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Fatima and eight other accused including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in this "larger conspiracy" case. The court had said that "conspiratorial" violence cannot be allowed under the guise of demonstration or protest by citizens.

After the High Court's refusal, Sharjeel Imam on Saturday moved the Apex Court seeking bail in the case, the plea of which is likely to be listed this week.

During the hearing last week, a bench of Justices Naveen Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the bail pleas of Fatima, Imam, Khalid, Mohammad Salim Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider and Abdul Khalid Saifi. The bench said that the Constitution gives citizens the right to protest, demonstrate and agitate peacefully, but it should be peaceful, within the ambit of law and without weapons.

Gulfisha Fatima was playing a leading role in organising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She was arrested in April 2020 and a case was registered against her under several sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Fatima and several others of hatching a "big conspiracy" behind the communal violence that broke out in Delhi in late February 2020.

In its September 2 order, the High Court said that participating in peaceful protests and making speeches at public meetings is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and cannot be curtailed without reason. However, the court also added that this right is "not absolute" and "subject to reasonable restrictions".