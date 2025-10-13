ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Grants 10 Days Interim Bail To Khalid Saifi

The court granted interim bail to Khalid Saifi to participate in a family marriage and attend to his ailing mother.

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Grants 10 Days Interim Bail To Khalid Saifi
File photo of Delhi High Court (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted a 10-day interim bail to Khalid Saifi, the United Against Hate founder who is in jail in a February 2020 riots case, to participate in a family marriage and attend to his ailing mother.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Saifi’s plea for the grant of interim bail for 15 days on the grounds of the marriage of his niece and the ill health of his mother.

“Although, as per the prosecution, the bride is not the closest relative of the applicant (Saifi), but as verified, she is in relation to the applicant, and the fact regarding her marriage has also been verified,” the court said.

Regarding the mother, the court said that although Saifi did not submit any medical prescription to show a particular illness, but she was around 85 years of age and was suffering generally from ill health.

It said, “Thus, keeping in view both the facts, the court finds it justified to grant the desired relief to the applicant/accused, i.e, to attend the marriage and more importantly to be with the old-aged mother.” “Accordingly, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail for 10 days from October 14 to 23,” the court added.

It granted the interim relief from, subject to furnishing a bail bond and personal bond of Rs 20,000 each. “It is made clear that the applicant will surrender to the concerned jail superintendent on the evening of October 23,” the court said.

Read More

  1. Delhi High Court Orders EC To Allot A Common Symbol To All India Jan Sangh For Bihar Elections
  2. Delhi HC Asks Counsel To File Affidavit On Criminal History Of Parliament Security Breach Case Accused

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI COURTKHALID SAIFI2020 DELHI RIOTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.