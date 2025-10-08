2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC Grants Bail To Two UAPA Accused
The apex court noted that the appellants have been arrayed as accused for the offences punishable under IPC sections and UAPA.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two persons, who were accused in the 2020 Bengaluru riots case, after taking note of their incarceration for over five years.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The two accused are Kadeem, alias Sadam, and Zia Ur Rahma, alias Ziya.
The bench, in an order passed on October 7, noted that the appellants have been arrayed as accused for the offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 353, 333, 332, 436, 427 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 2 of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.
The bench said it has perused the charges framed. “The appellants have been under incarceration for more than five years. There are 254 witnesses to be examined. The appellants are two amongst the 138 accused persons,” noted the bench in its order.
The apex court said, “Taking note of the aforesaid facts, we have no hesitation in setting aside the impugned order(s) and grant bail to the appellants.”
Allowing the appeal filed by the appellants, the bench said, “Accordingly, the impugned order(s) stand set aside, and the appellants are granted bail, subject to the terms and conditions that may be imposed by the trial court.” The petitioners were represented by advocates Nizam Pasha and Lzafeer Ahmad B. F. before the apex court.
The appellants moved the apex court, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order, which denied them bail. The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency.
