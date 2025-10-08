ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC Grants Bail To Two UAPA Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to two persons, who were accused in the 2020 Bengaluru riots case, after taking note of their incarceration for over five years.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The two accused are Kadeem, alias Sadam, and Zia Ur Rahma, alias Ziya.

The bench, in an order passed on October 7, noted that the appellants have been arrayed as accused for the offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 148, 353, 333, 332, 436, 427 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 2 of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.

The bench said it has perused the charges framed. “The appellants have been under incarceration for more than five years. There are 254 witnesses to be examined. The appellants are two amongst the 138 accused persons,” noted the bench in its order.