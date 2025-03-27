ETV Bharat / bharat

2019 Jamia Violence: HC Asks Police To Reply To Sharjeel Imam’s Plea Against Order To Frame Charges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the city police on a plea by activist Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court’s order to frame charges against him in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula also refused to stay the trial court proceedings in the case at this stage.

The court issued a notice to the police on the main petition as well as on the stay application and listed the matter for further hearing on April 24.

Imam has challenged the trial court’s March 7 order in which it had said that he was not only an instigator but also one of the "kingpins of a larger conspiracy to incite violence" and had ordered to frame charges against him in the case.

The trial court had observed that Imam's speech of December 13, 2019, near Jamia Millia Islamia University was "venomous", "pitted one religion against another", and was "indeed a hate speech".