2008 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court To Hear Tahawwur Rana's Plea On June 9

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to consider on June 9 the plea of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking permission to speak to his family members. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday allowed Tihar Jail authorities to file a response in the matter.

The judge took on record the reply filed by the National Investigation Agency and directed it to supply a copy to jail authorities, based on which the jail officials would file their response. The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority was appointed to represent Rana.