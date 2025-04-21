ETV Bharat / bharat

2008 Mumbai Attacks: Accused Tahawwur Rana Wants To Talk To Family, Moves Court

New Delhi: Jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has moved a court seeking permission to talk to his family members. Rana moved a plea through his counsel on April 19 before special judge Hardeep Kaur, who on Monday directed the NIA to file a reply by April 23.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman was on April 10 sent to 18 days' custody by a court. The NIA alleged that as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, the NIA told the court seeking his remand. Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot, it alleged.