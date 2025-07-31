ETV Bharat / bharat

Malegaon Blast Verdict: Owaisi Calls Judgement 'Disappointing' And A Result Of 'Shoddy Investigation'

Seventeen years after the deadly 2008 Malegaon blast, a special NIA court acquitted all seven accused citing lack of 'reliable evidence'.

Malegaon Blast Verdict: Owaisi Calls Judgement 'Disappointing' And A Result Of 'Deliberately Shoddy Investigation'
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST

Mumbai: After the special NIA court here on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the verdict, and said the acquittal is a result of a "deliberately shoddy investigation and prosecution".

Taking to social media, Owaisi stated, "The Malegaon blast case verdict is disappointing. Six namazis were killed in the blast and nearly 100 were injured. They were targeted for their religion. A deliberately shoddy investigation/prosecution is responsible for the acquittal."

Raising questions about accountability and political influence, the Parliamentarian asked whether the Modi and Fadnavis governments would appeal the verdict with the same urgency they showed while challenging acquittals in the Mumbai train blast case.

"Seventeen years after the blast, the Court has acquitted all of the accused for lack of evidence. Will the Modi and Fadnavis governments appeal the judgement the way they swiftly demanded stay in the Mumbai train blasts acquittals? Will Maharashtra's "secular" political parties demand accountability? Who killed the six people?" questioned Owaisi.

The MP also reminded that in 2016, the then special public prosecutor Rohini Salian had publicly alleged that the NIA had asked her to "go soft" on the accused. He further pointed out that in 2017, the agency had attempted to secure an early acquittal for Pragya Singh Thakur, who later contested and won a Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019.

"Remember, in 2016 the then prosecutor in the case Rohini Salian went on record to say that NIA had asked her to "go soft" on the accused. Remember, in 2017, NIA had tried to get Sadhvi Pragya acquitted. The same person would go on to be a BJP MP in 2019," Owaisi said.

He further mentioned about Hemant Karkare, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer who first uncovered the alleged conspiracy, who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. "Karkare had uncovered the conspiracy in Malegaon and was unfortunately killed by Pakistani terrorists in the 26/11 attacks. The BJP MP went on record saying that she had cursed him and his death was a consequence of her curse."

"Will NIA/ATS officers be held accountable for their faulty investigation? I think we know the answer. This is the "tough on terror" Modi government. The world will remember that it made a terror accused a Member of Parliament," Owaisi criticised.

Earlier today, the special NIA court acquitted seven accused including BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who were facing trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. At least six persons were killed and more than 100 were injured in the blast that occurred in Maharashtra's Malegaon 17 years ago.

