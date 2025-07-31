2008 Malegaon Blast Case Acquittal Confirms Hindus Can't Be Terrorists: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday hailed the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case verdict of the Mumbai Special NIA Court saying, the order reaffirms that Hindus can never be terrorists.

He said that the "victory of justice" is a matter of "pride for all Sanatani people".

Sharma quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Parliament that Hindus can never be terrorists as the core essence of Hinduism lies in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and not in violence. "Today, the acquittal of all accused in the Malegaon blast case confirms this truth. This historic decision reflects the impartiality of the judicial system and upholds the principle of 'Satyameva Jayate'," he wrote on his X handle.

The Rajasthan CM also slammed the Congress over its alleged politics of appeasement and said that the verdict has exposed the grand old party's "anti-Hindu mentality and the true face of its vote-bank politics". He said that Congress coined the objectionable term, "Hindu Terror" to defame Hindus. "This misleading concept was not only an attempt to tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharma but also targeted innocent sadhus, saints, and religious leaders," he said.

The NIA court has acquitted all seven accused in the bombing at a communally sensitive Malegaon town in Maharashtra 17 years ago that claimed six lives and left over 100 people injured. The case was handed over to the NIA in 2011.

Among those acquitted are former BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the case so the accused deserve benefit of doubt. It stated that the prosecution proved that a bomb blast occurred but failed to establish that the explosive was placed on the motorbike, which allegedly belonged to Thakur.