2008 Malegaon Blast Case: A 17-Year Timeline Of Legal Proceedings

Malegaon: On Thursday, the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case got a closure after a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted all seven accused, including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, 17 years after a powerful blast hit the city in Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring over 100.

The court said in its verdict that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, noting that there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against them. The accused also comprised Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni.

Malegaon blast case timeline

September 29, 2008: A low-intensity bomb fixed on a motorcycle goes off near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district. At least six people were killed, while 101 were injured.

September 30, 2008: An FIR is registered at Azad Nagar Police Station in Malegaon.

October 21, 2008: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) takes over the probe into the case.

October 23, 2008: The ATS probe led to the arrest of people linked to Hindu right-wing groups, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and three others. ATS also claims the blast was carried out by right-wing extremists, giving rise to a new phrase, “Hindu terror.”

November 2008: ATS arrested Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy of the blast.

January 20, 2009: A charge sheet was filed by ATS against 11 arrested accused, including Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit, before a special court under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two persons, Ramji, alias Ramchandra Kalsangra, and Sandeep Dange, were shown as ‘wanted accused.’

July 2009: A special court says provisions of MCOCA are not applicable in the case, and the accused shall be tried by a court in Nashik.

August 2009: The Maharashtra government moves the Bombay High Court in an appeal against the special court order.

July 2010: Bombay High Court overturns special court order and upholds the charges under MCOCA.

August 2010: Purohit and Pragya Singh Thakur move the Supreme Court against the HC order.

February 1, 2011: ATS Mumbai arrests another person—Pravin Mutalik. A total of 12 persons were arrested by then.

April 13, 2011: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes over the case.

February and December 2012: NIA arrests two more persons, Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh Chaudhary. Total arrests were 14 by then.

April 2015: The Supreme Court sends back the case to the special court for reconsideration of the applicability of MCOCA.

February 2016: NIA tells special court that it has taken the attorney general's opinion on whether provisions of MCOCA can be applied in the case.

May 13, 2016: NIA files charge sheet before special court. Drops MCOCA charges from the case. Gives a clean chit to the seven accused.