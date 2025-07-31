2008 Malegaon Blast Case: A 17-Year Timeline Of Legal Proceedings

Malegaon: On Thursday, the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case got a closure after a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted all seven accused, including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, 17 years after a powerful blast hit the city in Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring over 100.
The court said in its verdict that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, noting that there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against them. The accused also comprised Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni.
Malegaon blast case timeline
September 29, 2008: A low-intensity bomb fixed on a motorcycle goes off near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district. At least six people were killed, while 101 were injured.
September 30, 2008: An FIR is registered at Azad Nagar Police Station in Malegaon.
October 21, 2008: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) takes over the probe into the case.
October 23, 2008: The ATS probe led to the arrest of people linked to Hindu right-wing groups, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and three others. ATS also claims the blast was carried out by right-wing extremists, giving rise to a new phrase, “Hindu terror.”
November 2008: ATS arrested Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy of the blast.
January 20, 2009: A charge sheet was filed by ATS against 11 arrested accused, including Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit, before a special court under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Two persons, Ramji, alias Ramchandra Kalsangra, and Sandeep Dange, were shown as ‘wanted accused.’
July 2009: A special court says provisions of MCOCA are not applicable in the case, and the accused shall be tried by a court in Nashik.
August 2009: The Maharashtra government moves the Bombay High Court in an appeal against the special court order.
July 2010: Bombay High Court overturns special court order and upholds the charges under MCOCA.
August 2010: Purohit and Pragya Singh Thakur move the Supreme Court against the HC order.
February 1, 2011: ATS Mumbai arrests another person—Pravin Mutalik. A total of 12 persons were arrested by then.
April 13, 2011: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes over the case.
February and December 2012: NIA arrests two more persons, Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh Chaudhary. Total arrests were 14 by then.
April 2015: The Supreme Court sends back the case to the special court for reconsideration of the applicability of MCOCA.
February 2016: NIA tells special court that it has taken the attorney general's opinion on whether provisions of MCOCA can be applied in the case.
May 13, 2016: NIA files charge sheet before special court. Drops MCOCA charges from the case. Gives a clean chit to the seven accused.
April 25, 2017: The Bombay High Court grants bail to Pragya Thakur. HC refuses bail to Purohit.
September 21, 2017: Purohit gets bail from the Supreme Court. By the end of the year, all the accused arrested were out on bail.
December 27, 2017: Special NIA court discharges accused Shivnarayan Kalsangra, Shyam Sahu, and Praveen Mutalik Naik from the case. The court also drops charges related to being members of a terrorist organisation and raising funds for terrorist acts under the UAPA.
October 30, 2018: Charges were framed against seven accused—Thakur, Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. They face trial under UAPA for committing a terrorist act and under IPC for criminal conspiracy and murder.
December 3, 2018: The trial begins with the examination of the first witness in the case.
September 14, 2023: After examining 323 prosecution witnesses (of which 37 turned hostile), the prosecution decides to close its evidence.
July 23, 2024: Examination of defence witnesses (eight) completed.
August 12, 2024: Special court records final statements of the accused under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Matter posted for final arguments of prosecution and defence.
April 19, 2025: Special court closes trial for judgment.
July 31, 2025: Special NIA Judge A. K. Lahoti acquits all seven accused, including Thakur and Purohit, noting there was no "cogent and reliable" evidence to warrant conviction. The court says the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
January 2009: First charge sheet filed by ATS
April 2011: The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011, which re-registered the offence and conducted further investigations.
2016: Ever since taking over the case, NIA filed multiple chargesheets and a supplementary chargesheet and dropped charges under MCOCA but retained key terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Arms Act against key accused like Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit.
NIA also acquitted several individuals previously named by the ATS, citing a lack of prosecutable evidence. NIA found serious loopholes in the ATS probe and alleged that the accused were tortured to extract confessional statements.
2018: Charges were formally framed against the seven accused, giving way to the trial. The seven individuals were identified as Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi; and Sameer Kulkarni.
2018-2023: Throughout the trial, the court examined 323 prosecution witnesses and eight defence witnesses. Approximately 40 witnesses turned hostile during the proceedings.
A large volume of evidence was submitted, including more than 10,800 exhibits, throughout the trial. Over 400 articles were also seized during the investigation.
April 2025: After over 16 years, final arguments from the prosecution and defence concluded in April 2025. The prosecution submitted detailed written arguments spanning over 1,300 pages, along with legal citations and documentary evidence. The judgment was reserved on April 19.
July 31, 2025: A special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, who were already out on bail, in the case.
