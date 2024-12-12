ETV Bharat / bharat

2005 Coal Block Scam: Jail Terms For MD, Ex-Director Of Abhijeet Infra

According to the CBI, Abhijeet Infrastructure obtained the allocation of coal blocks in Brinda, Sisai and Meral through forged documents in complicity with public servants

A file photo of Rouse Avenue Court
A file photo of Rouse Avenue Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday awarded a four-year jail term to Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, managing director of Abhijeet Infrastructure, and a three-year jail term to Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal, former director, along with a Rs 30 lakh fine on the company in the 2005 Jharkhand coal block allocation scam case.

The order was given by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj who convicted them on December 9.

According to the CBI, Abhijeet Infrastructure obtained the allocation of coal blocks in Brinda, Sisai and Meral in complicity with public servants. The company has been accused of misrepresenting its financial position.

CBI sleuths said the company obtained the allocation of the coal block based on fake documents related to land acquisition, purchase of machinery and financial assistance for running the plant. It also resorted to forged documents of land purchase in Hazaribagh to secure the allocation and obtained a recommendation in its favour from the steel ministry.

The court found that public money was lost by obtaining the allocation of the coal block fraudulently. The CBI registered an FIR in 2016 and filed a chargesheet in 2020 accusing the company of criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery. About 34 witnesses and 74 documents were examined in this case.

Also Read:

  1. Bengal's ‘Sher Pai’ Art, Which Amazed Viceroy, On The Verge Of Oblivion
  2. Mumbai Bus Accident: BEST Holds Meetings With Pvt Operators, To Make Breath Analyser Test Must For Drivers

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday awarded a four-year jail term to Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, managing director of Abhijeet Infrastructure, and a three-year jail term to Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal, former director, along with a Rs 30 lakh fine on the company in the 2005 Jharkhand coal block allocation scam case.

The order was given by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj who convicted them on December 9.

According to the CBI, Abhijeet Infrastructure obtained the allocation of coal blocks in Brinda, Sisai and Meral in complicity with public servants. The company has been accused of misrepresenting its financial position.

CBI sleuths said the company obtained the allocation of the coal block based on fake documents related to land acquisition, purchase of machinery and financial assistance for running the plant. It also resorted to forged documents of land purchase in Hazaribagh to secure the allocation and obtained a recommendation in its favour from the steel ministry.

The court found that public money was lost by obtaining the allocation of the coal block fraudulently. The CBI registered an FIR in 2016 and filed a chargesheet in 2020 accusing the company of criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery. About 34 witnesses and 74 documents were examined in this case.

Also Read:

  1. Bengal's ‘Sher Pai’ Art, Which Amazed Viceroy, On The Verge Of Oblivion
  2. Mumbai Bus Accident: BEST Holds Meetings With Pvt Operators, To Make Breath Analyser Test Must For Drivers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROUSE AVENUE COURTABHIJEET INFRASTRUCTUREFRAUDULENT PAPERSCBIJHARKHAND COAL ALLOCATION SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.