2005 Coal Block Scam: Jail Terms For MD, Ex-Director Of Abhijeet Infra

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday awarded a four-year jail term to Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, managing director of Abhijeet Infrastructure, and a three-year jail term to Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal, former director, along with a Rs 30 lakh fine on the company in the 2005 Jharkhand coal block allocation scam case.

The order was given by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj who convicted them on December 9.

According to the CBI, Abhijeet Infrastructure obtained the allocation of coal blocks in Brinda, Sisai and Meral in complicity with public servants. The company has been accused of misrepresenting its financial position.

CBI sleuths said the company obtained the allocation of the coal block based on fake documents related to land acquisition, purchase of machinery and financial assistance for running the plant. It also resorted to forged documents of land purchase in Hazaribagh to secure the allocation and obtained a recommendation in its favour from the steel ministry.

The court found that public money was lost by obtaining the allocation of the coal block fraudulently. The CBI registered an FIR in 2016 and filed a chargesheet in 2020 accusing the company of criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery. About 34 witnesses and 74 documents were examined in this case.