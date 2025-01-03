2002 Murder: SC Notice To Dera Chief Ram Rahim, Others On CBI’s Appeal Against Acquittal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an appeal filed by the CBI against the acquittal of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the sect.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench issued notices to the five acquitted persons including Singh.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, contended that a bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi had issued notices to the acquitted persons on a separate plea filed by the deceased's father. The father of the deceased had moved the apex court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict. On May 28, 2024, the high court had acquitted Singh and others in the case, observing the probe was "tainted and sketchy."
Today, the apex court said: “Our attention has been drawn to the office report dated September 9, 2024 regarding the order passed by the bench of Justice Bela Trivedi. Issue notice... matter is to be listed before the bench presided over by Justice Bela Trivedi”.
Ranjit Singh was fatally shot by four unidentified assailants at Khanpur Kolian Village in Haryana's Kurukshetra on July 10, 2002.
Sirsa-based Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for allegedly raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak in Haryana. He was also awarded life-term imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, which will commence after the completion of his current sentence.
In the past, Singh had grabbed headlines for securing parole multiple times. In November 2023, the CBI took over the probe. The central agency said there was a clear motive behind the crime.
It was alleged that the deceased was suspected for circulating an anonymous letter accusing Singh of sexually exploiting his women followers.
The high court had said that the prosecution's failure to conclusively establish the motive and said the case was "shrouded in doubts".
Those acquitted include Avtar Singh, Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, and Sabdil Singh whereas another accused Inder Sain, died during the pendency of the trial in 2020.
