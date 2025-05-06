2002 Godhra Train Burning Case: SC Refuses Convicts' Plea Against 2-Judge Bench Hearing Appeals Against Conviction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept the contention of a few convicts that a two-judge bench cannot hear their appeals against conviction, as the matter involves the death penalty to 11 accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar. Beginning the arguments in the matter, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing two convicts in the case, cited the Red Fort terror attack case.

Hegde vehemently argued that Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq was sentenced to death in the Red Fort terror attack case and in that case, it was held that a three-judge bench has to hear cases pertaining to capital punishment.

The bench said, in the present case, the Gujarat High Court commuted the death penalty of 11 convicts to life imprisonment and did not award the death penalty. The bench pointed out that the trial court had awarded the death penalty in this case.

In a judgment delivered in September 2014, a constitution bench of the apex court had ruled that in all cases in which a death sentence was awarded by the high court, such matters be listed before a bench of three judges.

Hegde contended that if a two-judge bench were to hand down the death penalty to some accused in the matter, then it has to be re-argued before another bench of three judges.

The bench made it clear that it is not inclined to accept this contention. Referring to relevant Supreme Court rules and the judgment, the bench said a three-judge bench has to hear appeals in cases where the high courts have either confirmed the death penalty or awarded it after hearing the appeals of parties. “The objection is repelled,” said the bench.

The bench told the senior counsel that the rule and the apex court judgment did not bar hearing of the appeals in the present case by a two-judge bench, and commenced the final hearing in the matter.

In the previous hearing in April, the apex court had told the counsel that it would begin the final hearing in the matter on May 6 and May 7. The hearing will be on the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.