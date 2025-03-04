ETV Bharat / bharat

20 Crore Indian Buildings Fall Under Seismic Zone IV, V: NDMA

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday emphasised the retrofitting of nearly 20 crore buildings that fall in seismic Zones IV and V to make them resilient to earthquake.

"Approximately 20 crore buildings in India fall in the higher seismic zones. To make those buildings earthquake resilient, we need to go for retrofitting. Many of the buildings were constructed 30-40 years back without following national building codes," NDMA member Krishna S Vatsa said. He vouched for retrofitting as a major point for earthquake risk reduction.

Retrofitting is the process of modifying or upgrading an existing building to improve its safety and performance. It also involves structural, energy or seismic upgrades.

Seismic Zones IV and V are defined as areas with high and very high risk of earthquakes. Parts of Jammu & Kashmir, western Himachal Pradesh, east Uttarakhand, Kutch, part of northern Bihar, northeastern states and Andaman and Nicobar Island fall under Seismic Zone V.

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, parts of Punjab, Delhi, Sikkim, north Uttar Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra and western Rajasthan fall under Seismic Zone IV.

Key stakeholders, including policymakers, disaster management professionals and researchers, brainstormed strategies for earthquake risk reduction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Reiterating that the national capital also comes under the earthquake-prone area, Professor PSN Rao from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) said there are over 1,760 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. "There are non-engineered buildings constructed in the unauthorised colonies with hardly any earthquake resistance capacity," he said.

Emphasising the need for special urban planning in the country, Rao said well-constructed buildings need to follow the National Building Codes (NBC) to have earthquake resistance.

The National Building Code(NBC), a comprehensive building Code, provides guidelines for regulating construction activities across the country. It serves as a model code for adoption by agencies involved in construction, be it the public works departments, other government construction departments, local bodies or private construction agencies.

The code chiefly contains administrative regulations, development control rules and general building requirements; fire safety requirements; stipulations regarding materials, structural design and construction (including safety); building and plumbing services; approach to sustainability and asset and facility management.