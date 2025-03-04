20 Crore Indian Buildings Fall Under Seismic Zone IV, V: NDMA

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday emphasised the retrofitting of nearly 20 crore buildings that fall in seismic Zones IV and V to make them resilient to earthquake.
"Approximately 20 crore buildings in India fall in the higher seismic zones. To make those buildings earthquake resilient, we need to go for retrofitting. Many of the buildings were constructed 30-40 years back without following national building codes," NDMA member Krishna S Vatsa said. He vouched for retrofitting as a major point for earthquake risk reduction.
Retrofitting is the process of modifying or upgrading an existing building to improve its safety and performance. It also involves structural, energy or seismic upgrades.
Seismic Zones IV and V are defined as areas with high and very high risk of earthquakes. Parts of Jammu & Kashmir, western Himachal Pradesh, east Uttarakhand, Kutch, part of northern Bihar, northeastern states and Andaman and Nicobar Island fall under Seismic Zone V.
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, parts of Punjab, Delhi, Sikkim, north Uttar Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra and western Rajasthan fall under Seismic Zone IV.
Key stakeholders, including policymakers, disaster management professionals and researchers, brainstormed strategies for earthquake risk reduction in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Reiterating that the national capital also comes under the earthquake-prone area, Professor PSN Rao from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) said there are over 1,760 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. "There are non-engineered buildings constructed in the unauthorised colonies with hardly any earthquake resistance capacity," he said.
Emphasising the need for special urban planning in the country, Rao said well-constructed buildings need to follow the National Building Codes (NBC) to have earthquake resistance.
The National Building Code(NBC), a comprehensive building Code, provides guidelines for regulating construction activities across the country. It serves as a model code for adoption by agencies involved in construction, be it the public works departments, other government construction departments, local bodies or private construction agencies.
The code chiefly contains administrative regulations, development control rules and general building requirements; fire safety requirements; stipulations regarding materials, structural design and construction (including safety); building and plumbing services; approach to sustainability and asset and facility management.
Due to the large scale changes in construction activities, such as change in nature of occupancies with prevalence of highrises and mixed occupancies, greater dependence and complicated nature of building services, development of new/innovative construction materials and technologies, greater need for preservation of environment and recognition of need for planned management of existing buildings and built environment, there has been a paradigm shift in construction scenarios.
Considering these, a project for a comprehensive revision of the code was taken up under the aegis of the National Building Code Sectional Committee, CED 46 of BIS and its 22 expert panels involving around 1,000 experts. In the culmination, the revised code was brought out in 2016 as the National Building Code of India, reflecting the state-of-the-art and contemporary international practices.
According to Rajendra Ratnoo, executive director of the National Institute Of Disaster Management (NIDM), the critical and lifeline infrastructure with mass congregations need to be safeguarded. "Such establishments need to be visually screened and retrofitted. The capacity of the urban buildings also needs to be strengthened," he said.
Referring to the Disaster Resource Network, Ratnoo said NIDM appeals to all states and UTs to popularise the India Disaster Resource Network (IDRN) and other resources that help in disaster risk management.
"We need to work on an early warning system too to remove the challenges. For the next year, we will engage all stakeholders from states and UTs to increase the awareness of disaster mitigation," Ratnoo said.
Meanwhile, stating that 59 percent of India’s landmass falls under Seismic Zones III, IV, and V, the Head of the Department (HoD) and member of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Rajendra Singh also highlighted seven points of criteria which are required for a disaster-resilient India.
“As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, a lot of new infrastructure will come up. We must ensure that every new structure is resilient. It is necessary to engage, debate, and propose innovative solutions. The road ahead is challenging, but with collective determination, collaboration, and strategic action, we have the power to safeguard millions of lives and create a disaster-resilient India,” said Singh while addressing a curtain-raiser workshop on the Capacity Building Programme for Earthquake Risk Reduction at the National Level here.
According to Singh, an earthquake early warning system (EEWS) must be a priority.
“We must enforce building codes and strengthen bylaws, phased retrofitting of critical infrastructure, building technical expertise in seismic engineering, meeting policy and implementation, developing a national-level earthquake impact assessment scale and public awareness and community participation must be strengthened to make our country earthquake resilient,” said Singh.