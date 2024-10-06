2 Foreign Women Trekkers Missing In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Rescued After 3 Days

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): After an extensive three-day search, two women trekkers from America and Britain, who had lost communication while trekking on the Chaukhambha-3 peak in Uttarakhand, were rescued in the early hours of Sunday. The Disaster Management Department of Chamoli district confirmed that both the trekkers were rescued in a joint operation with the State Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force. The women climbers were then transported safely to Joshimath Army Cantonment by helicopter.

Fay Jane Manners (27) from the UK and Michelle Theresa Devorok (23) from the USA who had set out to trek the Chaukhambha peak in Chamoli went missing on Thursday. A rescue operation was launched then to search for both the women climbers.

On Friday, two IAF Chetak helicopters from Sarsawa Airbase in Saharanpur also conducted an extensive search operation in the area, yielding no results following which the SDRF team was called in. Four personnel of the SDRF landed at the Chaukhambha Base Camp on Saturday using an Army helicopter. During the search, the SDRF team found the tent and sleeping bag belonging to the trekkers.

One of the four peaks of the Chaukhamba massif in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Himalayas, Chaukhamba-III stands at an elevation of 6,995 metres. Unlike the more accessible trekking peaks, Chaukhamba-III presents significant challenges due to its steep slopes, rock and ice sections, and unpredictable weather. The two trekkers set out to climb the Chaukhambha peak and were to return by October 18.