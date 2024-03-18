2 Ex-PAC Constables Get Life Imprisonment for Rape, Loot in 3-Decade-Old Case

Muzaffarnagar: Two former PAC constables have been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the infamous 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where seven Uttarakhand activities were killed and several women were molested during police firing. Also, a fine of Rs 25,000 has been slapped on each.

On Friday, the additional district judge, Muzaffarnagar convicted the two former PAC constables, Milap Singh and Virendra Pratap, of gangraping and looting a woman activist three decades ago. The hearing of the case was completed on March 5 and punishment was pronounced today.

In October 1994, when activists from Rishikesh were going to Delhi to raise their demand for a separate Uttarakhand state, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, police had resorted to firing at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar. Seven activists were killed while many women were allegedly molested.

The case was then handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a case in January 1995. Investigations revealed that nearly 1500 activists who were travelling to Delhi in 200 buses were stopped at Muzaffarnagar's Rampur Tiraha in October.

Following which, cases were registered against the activists and seven cases were filed against policemen accusing them of rape, loot and distortion of evidence. This is the first judgement that was passed in the seven cases that were lodged against cops.

The two accused PAC constables looted a gold chain and money from a woman activist and also gang-raped her.