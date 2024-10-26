Cyclone Dana Claims Two, Maroons Residents As Kolkata Battles Inundation

Kolkata: The severe cyclonic storm Dana did not strike West Bengal directly, but the incessant rains and high winds across several coastal districts including Kolkata have led to two deaths by electrocution, waterlogging, inundation and loss of standing crops and vegetables over hundreds of acres.
Waterlogging has been reported from many areas in Salt Lake and Howrah, Kaikhali near NSCB International Airport, VIP Road, Chinar Park and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation areas, throwing life out of gear for daily commuters and residents.
Sourav Gupta (22), a resident of the Bhawanipore area in south Kolkata died of electrocution while he was trying to negotiate a waterlogged Dwarakanath Road. Gupta succumbed to the injuries after he touched a boundary wall of a building, which had come in contact with a live wire. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the neighbouring Sambhunath Pandit Hospital.
Waterlogging was also reported from several areas of north and central Howrah. Commuters had a tough time reaching their destinations on Panchanantala Road, Belilius Road, Benares Road, East-West Bypass along with Tikiapara and Ramrajatala.
Gautam Chattopadhyay (39), a casual worker of the local civic body died after being electrocuted in the stagnant waters in the Tantipara area of Dumurjola.
Inundation of fields caused by rain havoc damaged standing crops and vegetables in Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.
It was a nightmare for the floriculturists in Bagnan and Deulti of Howrah ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, as apprehensions of skyrocketing vegetable prices haunt them. Large tracts of brinjal, pointed gourd, spinach and betel leaves apart from paddy have been damaged in Nadia and South 24 Parganas.
Heavy downpours in Paschim Medinipur district affected 15 assembly areas of Salboni, Garbeta, Daspur, Ghatal, Keshpur, Chadrakona and adjoining areas. District Magistrate Khurshid Ali Quadri said a detailed evaluation of the crop damage would be conducted once the rains stop.
Purba Medinipur DM Purnendu Majhi said, “The rains are still pouring intermittently. We will conduct a detailed survey once the rains stop and we can reach the affected areas.”
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already taken initial stock of the crop loss and directed the district officials to prepare a detailed report on the damage and extent of initial assistance.
