Police Seize Rs 2.73 Crore Cash From Goods Vehicle's Cabin In Belgaum

The vehicle from which the amount was seized was heading to Hubli from Maharashtra's Sangli. The source of the cash is unclear.

Published : 1 hours ago

Officials during the serach operations
Officials during the serach operations

Belgaum: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday confiscated Rs 2.73 crores in an intense search operation that was being transported without proper documents. The vehicle from which the amount was seized was heading to Hubli from Maharashtra's Sangli. The incident took place in the Malamaruti police station area of Belgaum district in Karnataka.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested the driver and confiscated the money. Two accused, Sachina Menakudule and Maruti Maragude of Sangli town, have been taken into custody. The vehicle was repurposed for use as a money transporter.

DCP Rohan Jagadish said the source of the big haul is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is on. A case has been registered in this regard.

