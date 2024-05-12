Two Delhi Hospitals, IGI Airport Receive Email Bomb Threats; Search Operations Launched

New Delhi : An email bomb threat has been received again this time at two hospitals and airport in the national capital. Threatening emails have been received at Burari Government Hospital in Delhi and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri. Delhi Police teams and fire services personnel have rushed to the spot. Extensive search operations are taken up in both the hospitals. No suspicious material was found when reports last came in.

Recently, hundreds of schools in Delhi had received similar bomb threats through emails. However, no explosive substance was found in any school during the search operations. Immediately after receiving those threats, the help of security forces entered the scene and all the schools were evacuated and the children were taken safely home.

According to Delhi Fire Service, an email containing a bomb threat has been received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri. Local police and bomb disposal teams (BDT) are present at the hospital. Delhi Police says that nothing suspicious has been found so far in the search operations.

The Burari Hospital got the mail threat in the afternoon while the Indira Gandhi International airport staff received the threat in the evening. The Burari Hospital confirmed in a statement that they at around 3 pm, they have received an email regarding a bomb in the hospital following which all the safety measures had been thoroughly checked and everything was stable. Officials said that the domain of the threatening emails have been traced to to Russia.