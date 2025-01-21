2-Day Conclave To Be Held To Boost Investment, Promote Sustainable Farming Practices In NER States

New Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying will organise a two-day conclave from January 23-24 in Shillong to promote investment in the livestock sector in the North East Region (NER).

According to the ministry, the objective of the Livestock Conclave is to bring together the key stakeholders to discuss strategies for the holistic development of the livestock and poultry sector in the NER states.

It also aims to assess the present status and challenges, and explore opportunities for growth and development through value chain strengthening, technological interventions and policy support, the Ministry said.

It will facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building among stakeholders, including farmers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and researchers and promote sustainable and inclusive farming practices in alignment with the One Health approach, the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry, several projects will be dedicated to the people of NER and MOUs will be signed with the industry to promote investment in the livestock sector in the NER.

The Centre is implementing various flagship schemes like the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), the Entrepreneurship Development Programme under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and the National Programme for Dairy Development to augment productivity and promote sustainable livestock practices in the country. This conclave aims to provide outcomes that help in policy formulation, guide investment decisions and pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region’s livestock and poultry industries, it said.

The conclave's theme is 'Dialogue For Holistic Development of Livestock Sector in North East India'. It will be inaugurated by Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, it added.