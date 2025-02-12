1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar Convicted In Saraswati Vihar Case

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been convicted by the Rose Avenue District Court here in the Saraswati Vihar case related to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja convicted Sajjan Kumar and said that the quantum of the sentence would be pronounced on February 18. The court had reserved its verdict on January 31.

According to the prosecution, the case is of November 1, 1984, when Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardae Tarundeep Singh were killed in Raj Nagar of western Delhi. At around 4.00-4.30 PM, a mob attacked the house of the deceased with iron rods and sticks. The mob was led by Sajjan Kumar, who was then a Congress MP from Outer Delhi.

According to the prosecution, Sajjan Kumar provocated the mob and instigated them to attack the house. Following this, the mob ransacked, looted the house of the deceased and killed them. A case was registered at the Saraswati Vihar Police Station in New Delhi under IPC sections 147, 148, 149, 395, 397, 302, 307, 436 and 440 following a complaint by the Ranganath Mishra Commission, which was probing the Anti-Sikh riots of 1984. The Anti-Sikh riots of 1984 took place in the national capital following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.