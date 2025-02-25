ETV Bharat / bharat

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Awards Lifer To Ex-Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the alleged killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

The complainant, the wife of Jaswant, and the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Kumar. The offence of murder carried a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence was life imprisonment.

The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment.