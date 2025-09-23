ETV Bharat / bharat

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Lists Case Against Former MP Sajjan Kumar For Final Arguements

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday listed for final arguements a case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Sajjan Kumar is facing trial in an 1984 Anti Sikh riots case linked with FIRs registered at Janakpuri and Vikas Puri Police Stations. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh listed the matter for final arguements after recording the defence evidence by the counsel for the accused Sajjan Kumar.

The court has listed the matter for final arguements on October 29 onwards. Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, alongwith Apoorv and Anuj Sharma, appeared for Sajjan Kumar.

On July 7, during the recording of his statement, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar denied the charges levelled against him in the 1984 Anti Sikh riots case. He had stated before the court that he was not present at the site of the riots and was falsely implicated.

The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984. The second case was registered in the Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984. The court had discharged Sajjan Kumar from the offence of murder on August 23, 2023.

The Court had framed Charges against Sajjan Kumar under sections of IPC 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence is committed by any member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 307 (attempt of murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 395 (Punishment for Dacoity) and 426 (Punishment for mischief) etc.

The Special court while ordered framing of charges stated that, "this court is of prima facie view that the oral and documentary evidence placed on record by prosecution is sufficient to hold that an unlawful assembly or mob consisting of hundreds of persons and armed with deadly weapons like dandas, iron rods, bricks and stones etc. had gathered near the Gurudwara situated in Gulab Bagh, Nawada on 01.11.1984.