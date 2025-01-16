ETV Bharat / bharat

Right-Wing Outfit Writes To President, PM, CJI Urging Probe Into 1978 Sambhal Riots

Sambhal: A right-wing outfit here on Wednesday said it has written to the president, the prime minister, the chief justice of India and the Union Home Ministry, demanding an investigation into the 1978 riots in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The development comes days after Uttar Pradesh Police rejected reports that the 1978 communal riots in Sambhal, which claimed several lives, will be reinvestigated.

Hindu Shakti Dal's national president Simran Gupta said that a detailed investigation was necessary to uncover the truth about the violence, alleging that the state and central governments at the time protected the accused.

"During the riots in Sambhal in 1978, efforts were made to shield the perpetrators, resulting in 48 accused being acquitted. The families of the victims have not received justice to this day," Gupta told PTI.

He called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate an inquiry. "A CBI and NIA investigation is essential to uncover the reality and deliver justice to the families of the victims," Gupta added.