1971 Indo–Pak War: When Barmer Locals Helped Army Capture Sindh

Barmer: Tensions erupting between Pakistan and India after the Pahalgam terror attack that was followed by India targeting terror infrastructure across the border has brought back memories of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars to the residents of this border district.

Those who had witnessed the wars are recalling those days when hostilities were at the peak. Kishore Sharma recalled that Barmer was the first to face an air attack on December 3, 1971 when the war broke out. As soon as the siren blew at 8.15 pm the people quickly walked out of their houses and took refuge in bunkers near their homes. Many others had taken shelter in schools or at the houses of their relatives that were located in safe localities.

“During those days of war the locals had a high morale and level of excitement. They came forward to help each other irrespective of caste, creed or religion. They not only provided shelter to the people but also arranged for their comfortable stay,” he said.

Those were the winter days where people preferred to stay at home after sunset. They used to have their meal at dusk but arranged food for the unexpected arrivals at their homes, Sharma said the Pakistanis always attacked during the night and never during the day.

Sharma said the locals had helped the military at that time logistically by showing them the paths since they had close ties with Sindh across the border. “They were well aware of the geographical conditions and with their help the Indian Army managed to reach up to Chachro capturing almost half of Sindh. The District Collector of Barmer at that time was Kailashdan Charan. He was the one to unfurl the flag at Chachro on behalf of the civil administration,” he said.

Sharma was employed with the Public Works Department (PWD) at that time that was mainly involved in making bunkers to save the civilian population during the enemy attack besides following other directions coming from the administration. During the 1971 war the country had limited resources which is no longer a problem now. He said that the probability of an air attack is more now but at that time the forces fought face to face.

Applauding the Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian forces, Sharma recalled how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had led from the front in the 1971 war. He said that at present also the women are playing an active role.

Read More