ETV Bharat / bharat

19 Peacocks Found Dead In Karnataka's Tumakuru, Poisoning Suspected

When farmers went to their fields in the morning, they found peacocks dead everywhere and immediately informed the concerned forest department officials to collect them.

The carcasses of the peacocks on the field.
The carcasses of the peacocks on the field. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Suspicious death of 19 peacocks came to light on Monday in Hanumanthapura village of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

When farmers went to their fields in the morning, they found peacocks dead everywhere and immediately informed the concerned forest department officials, who reached the spot and handed over the carcasses to the local animal husbandry department medical officers for a medical examination, officials said.

The first carcass was spotted near the Kere Kodi waterfall on August 2, and the remaining carcasses, including five males and 14 females, were found scattered across the fields. According to villagers, the peacocks died on the night of August 1 under mysterious circumstances, though the exact cause remains unknown. It is suspected that the peacocks were poisoned to death. More information is awaited in this regard.

Police and forest department officials at the spot.
Police and forest department officials at the spot. (ETV Bharat)

This incident came close on the heels of an array of unnatural wildlife deaths in the state recently, exposing the rising threats to biodiversity. The carcasses of 20 monkeys were recovered from the Chamarajanagar district under mysterious conditions on July 2. Though the forest and police officials suspect it to be a case of poisoning, investigations are being carried out to ascertain the cause.

A tigress and her four cubs died after consuming the contaminated carcass of a cow they had preyed on in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in June, rattling conservationists. It is learnt that villagers had poisoned the carcass to prevent its consumption by the big cats who returned to their prey and succumbed to the poison after feeding on the carcass.

Also Read:

  1. More Reserves, Stronger Protection Are Key To Tiger Conservation, Says Expert
  2. Karnataka Minister Calls For Constant Vigil In Human-Wildlife Conflict Zones Amid Elephant Attacks

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Suspicious death of 19 peacocks came to light on Monday in Hanumanthapura village of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

When farmers went to their fields in the morning, they found peacocks dead everywhere and immediately informed the concerned forest department officials, who reached the spot and handed over the carcasses to the local animal husbandry department medical officers for a medical examination, officials said.

The first carcass was spotted near the Kere Kodi waterfall on August 2, and the remaining carcasses, including five males and 14 females, were found scattered across the fields. According to villagers, the peacocks died on the night of August 1 under mysterious circumstances, though the exact cause remains unknown. It is suspected that the peacocks were poisoned to death. More information is awaited in this regard.

Police and forest department officials at the spot.
Police and forest department officials at the spot. (ETV Bharat)

This incident came close on the heels of an array of unnatural wildlife deaths in the state recently, exposing the rising threats to biodiversity. The carcasses of 20 monkeys were recovered from the Chamarajanagar district under mysterious conditions on July 2. Though the forest and police officials suspect it to be a case of poisoning, investigations are being carried out to ascertain the cause.

A tigress and her four cubs died after consuming the contaminated carcass of a cow they had preyed on in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in June, rattling conservationists. It is learnt that villagers had poisoned the carcass to prevent its consumption by the big cats who returned to their prey and succumbed to the poison after feeding on the carcass.

Also Read:

  1. More Reserves, Stronger Protection Are Key To Tiger Conservation, Says Expert
  2. Karnataka Minister Calls For Constant Vigil In Human-Wildlife Conflict Zones Amid Elephant Attacks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREAT TO WILDLIFEWILDLIFE CONSERVATIONPOISOSING OF PEACOCKSKARNATAKA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY DEPT19 PEACOCKS FOUND DEAD IN KARNATAK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.