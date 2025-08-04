19 Peacocks Found Dead In Karnataka's Tumakuru, Poisoning Suspected

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Suspicious death of 19 peacocks came to light on Monday in Hanumanthapura village of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

When farmers went to their fields in the morning, they found peacocks dead everywhere and immediately informed the concerned forest department officials, who reached the spot and handed over the carcasses to the local animal husbandry department medical officers for a medical examination, officials said.

The first carcass was spotted near the Kere Kodi waterfall on August 2, and the remaining carcasses, including five males and 14 females, were found scattered across the fields. According to villagers, the peacocks died on the night of August 1 under mysterious circumstances, though the exact cause remains unknown. It is suspected that the peacocks were poisoned to death. More information is awaited in this regard.

Police and forest department officials at the spot. (ETV Bharat)

This incident came close on the heels of an array of unnatural wildlife deaths in the state recently, exposing the rising threats to biodiversity. The carcasses of 20 monkeys were recovered from the Chamarajanagar district under mysterious conditions on July 2. Though the forest and police officials suspect it to be a case of poisoning, investigations are being carried out to ascertain the cause.

A tigress and her four cubs died after consuming the contaminated carcass of a cow they had preyed on in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in June, rattling conservationists. It is learnt that villagers had poisoned the carcass to prevent its consumption by the big cats who returned to their prey and succumbed to the poison after feeding on the carcass.