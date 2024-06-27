Murmu Speech In Parliament: 'Government Is Working For Lasting Peace In The North-East'

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, highlighting the victory of the Modi-led government for the third straight term as she said the Indian citizens have given a clear and stable mandate to the newly-formed government.
The President further extended gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir residents for the high voter turnout record in the union territory in the recently concluded general elections and lauded the Election Commission (EC) for holding the biggest democratic exercise worldwide.
In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu congratulated the newly-appointed MPs and said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.
'JK Taught Lesson To Enemies'
"A very good outcome has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir in this election. Voting records of decades have been broken," she said.
"In the last four decades, we only saw low voter turnout in Kashmir amid strikes and shutdowns. Enemies of India used to project it as the opinion of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage. This time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a befitting reply to such forces," she added.
"The world can see Indians have for the third time formed a government with a stable and full mandate," she further said. "This has happened after six decades. People have shown trust in my government for the third time. People of India are confident that only my government can fulfil their aspirations," she said.
"This is a stamp of approval for the mission of service and good governance that my government has run for the last 10 years," the President said.
'Biggest, Darkest Chapter - Emergency'
Describing the imposition of Emergency in 1975, Murmu termed it as the "biggest and darkest chapter" of a direct attack on the Constitution. She also said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail. Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, the President noted.
"Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she said.
Budget Presentation In the Upcoming Session
She said she was confident that the House will script a new chapter on public welfare.
The first budget of this government will be presented in the forthcoming session, and it will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision, she said.
“Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget.The pace of reforms will be further accelerated in tune with the aspirations of the people of India for rapid development,” she said.
“There should be healthy competition among the states to attract investors from all over the world,” she said, adding “This is the true spirit of competitive cooperative federalism.”
The development of the country lies in the development of the States, she said.
Reform, Perform and Transform-Mantra For India’s Growing Economy
The resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform made India the fastest growing economy in the world today, the President said.
India jumped six spots in 10 years to become 5th largest economy, with an average growth rate of 8% annually, she noted.
She lauded the country’s economic performance amid the global pandemic and the ongoing global conflicts. She attributed it to the reforms and major decisions having national interest as its bearing.
India contributes to 15% of the global growth, she added, and that the government will make strides to make India the 3rd largest economy.
Three Pillars Of Economy – Manufacturing, Services and Agriculture
She said PLI schemes and Ease of Doing Business increased investments and employment opportunities. The government, according to her, was promoting sunrise sectors in mission mode. She said India was expanding in semiconductor, solar, electric vehicles, electronic goods, green hydrogen, batteries, aircraft carriers and fighter jets. She added that the government was working to reduce the logistics cost and strengthen the services sector, creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment.
To Build World’s Largest Storage Capacity To Boost Rural Economy
She set out storage as the major issue faced by small farmers, and the government is working to build the world’s largest storage capacity in the cooperative sector. She noted that Rs. 3.2 lakh cr have been disbursed under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to enable farmers to meet their small expenses. The quantum of disbursal in the initial days stood at Rs. 20,000 cr. She also added that the government made a record hike in the MSP for Kharif crops.
Changes Mooted In Agricultural System
She billed exports as a means to increase farmers’ income and policies to become more self-reliant. She listed the government’s assistance to farmers to reduce dependence on other countries for pulses and oilseeds.
She noted that the “demand for organic products is increasing rapidly in the world,” and that the Indian farmers can meet the demand. Government, she said, was strengthening natural farming and the supply chain of its related products, aimed at reducing farm expenditure and helping increase income.
Paper Leake Case
Referring to the recent NEET - UG Paper Leak Case, the President assured that the government was committed to investigating the matter and that the guilty be punished. "If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations, it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. "The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she added.
Vishwa-Bandhu
India's solutions to global issues range from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture, she said. India has mounted a campaign to popularise coarse grains - as a superfood, across the globe. She said the government increased renewable energy capacities, while staying far ahead in meeting climate targets and marching towards Net Zero. India's International Solar Alliance has a record of a number of countries being associated with, she harped.
Green Era
The President said the government was investing in Green Industries and pushing Green Jobs, while being committed to make Indian cities best living spaces. She asserted that living in pollution-free, clean cities with basic amenities is the right of all Indian citizens.
While India remains to be the third-largest aviation market, the airline routes had gone up to 605 in April 2024 from 209 from 10 years earlier, benefiting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. She added that Metro Rail is available in 21 cities while work is on to start Vande Metro in many more.
North-East To Become Indian Chip Hub
Murmu said the government has taken up the work on inland waterways at a large scale, which will benefit the North East. The allocation of the North-Eastern Region’s development had quadrupled, she added. The government, she said, is working to make this region a “strategic gateway under its Act East Policy”. A Rs. 27,000 cr semiconductor plant is coming up in Assam, making the North-East a hub of Made in India chips.
Without naming Manipur, she said the government was working for lasting peace in the North-East, saying that many old disputes have been resolved in the past decade. She said the withdrawal of AFSPA is underway in the disturbed areas of the North-East, in a phased manner.
Women Empowerment
The President asserted that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had empowered women, in terms of their greater representation in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. She reeled out a list of opportunities created by the Modi government, highlighting the Lakhpati Didi scheme and the NAMO Drone Didi Scheme. She also highlighted the Krishi Sakhi Initiative, under which women belonging to Self Help Groups were trained in modern agricultural practices to help farmers further modernise Agriculture.
Murmu reeled out a list of initiatives including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, free ration, affordable gas cylinders, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, among others, to help women save. She added that Viksit Bharat will become a reality, only when the poor, youth, women and farmers of this country are empowered and listed out the measures in place.
Decisive Mandate
She lauded the people for giving a 'decisive mandate' that the government enjoyed and how it benefited the country. From banking reforms to corporation reforms to the implementation of the GST. Murmu recalled how the entire world is excited about Digital India and Digital Payments.