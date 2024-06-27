Murmu Speech In Parliament: 'Government Is Working For Lasting Peace In The North-East'

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, highlighting the victory of the Modi-led government for the third straight term as she said the Indian citizens have given a clear and stable mandate to the newly-formed government.

The President further extended gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir residents for the high voter turnout record in the union territory in the recently concluded general elections and lauded the Election Commission (EC) for holding the biggest democratic exercise worldwide.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu congratulated the newly-appointed MPs and said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.

'JK Taught Lesson To Enemies'

"A very good outcome has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir in this election. Voting records of decades have been broken," she said.

"In the last four decades, we only saw low voter turnout in Kashmir amid strikes and shutdowns. Enemies of India used to project it as the opinion of Jammu and Kashmir on the global stage. This time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a befitting reply to such forces," she added.

"The world can see Indians have for the third time formed a government with a stable and full mandate," she further said. "This has happened after six decades. People have shown trust in my government for the third time. People of India are confident that only my government can fulfil their aspirations," she said.

"This is a stamp of approval for the mission of service and good governance that my government has run for the last 10 years," the President said.

'Biggest, Darkest Chapter - Emergency'

Describing the imposition of Emergency in 1975, Murmu termed it as the "biggest and darkest chapter" of a direct attack on the Constitution. She also said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail. Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, the President noted.

"Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she said.

Budget Presentation In the Upcoming Session

She said she was confident that the House will script a new chapter on public welfare.

The first budget of this government will be presented in the forthcoming session, and it will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision, she said.

“Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget.The pace of reforms will be further accelerated in tune with the aspirations of the people of India for rapid development,” she said.

“There should be healthy competition among the states to attract investors from all over the world,” she said, adding “This is the true spirit of competitive cooperative federalism.”

The development of the country lies in the development of the States, she said.

Reform, Perform and Transform-Mantra For India’s Growing Economy

The resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform made India the fastest growing economy in the world today, the President said.

India jumped six spots in 10 years to become 5th largest economy, with an average growth rate of 8% annually, she noted.

She lauded the country’s economic performance amid the global pandemic and the ongoing global conflicts. She attributed it to the reforms and major decisions having national interest as its bearing.

India contributes to 15% of the global growth, she added, and that the government will make strides to make India the 3rd largest economy.

Three Pillars Of Economy – Manufacturing, Services and Agriculture

She said PLI schemes and Ease of Doing Business increased investments and employment opportunities. The government, according to her, was promoting sunrise sectors in mission mode. She said India was expanding in semiconductor, solar, electric vehicles, electronic goods, green hydrogen, batteries, aircraft carriers and fighter jets. She added that the government was working to reduce the logistics cost and strengthen the services sector, creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment.

To Build World’s Largest Storage Capacity To Boost Rural Economy

She set out storage as the major issue faced by small farmers, and the government is working to build the world’s largest storage capacity in the cooperative sector. She noted that Rs. 3.2 lakh cr have been disbursed under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to enable farmers to meet their small expenses. The quantum of disbursal in the initial days stood at Rs. 20,000 cr. She also added that the government made a record hike in the MSP for Kharif crops.

Changes Mooted In Agricultural System

She billed exports as a means to increase farmers’ income and policies to become more self-reliant. She listed the government’s assistance to farmers to reduce dependence on other countries for pulses and oilseeds.

She noted that the “demand for organic products is increasing rapidly in the world,” and that the Indian farmers can meet the demand. Government, she said, was strengthening natural farming and the supply chain of its related products, aimed at reducing farm expenditure and helping increase income.

Paper Leake Case

Referring to the recent NEET - UG Paper Leak Case, the President assured that the government was committed to investigating the matter and that the guilty be punished. "If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations, it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. "The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she added.

Vishwa-Bandhu

India's solutions to global issues range from climate change to food security and from nutrition to sustainable agriculture, she said. India has mounted a campaign to popularise coarse grains - as a superfood, across the globe. She said the government increased renewable energy capacities, while staying far ahead in meeting climate targets and marching towards Net Zero. India's International Solar Alliance has a record of a number of countries being associated with, she harped.

Green Era

The President said the government was investing in Green Industries and pushing Green Jobs, while being committed to make Indian cities best living spaces. She asserted that living in pollution-free, clean cities with basic amenities is the right of all Indian citizens.

While India remains to be the third-largest aviation market, the airline routes had gone up to 605 in April 2024 from 209 from 10 years earlier, benefiting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. She added that Metro Rail is available in 21 cities while work is on to start Vande Metro in many more.

North-East To Become Indian Chip Hub

Murmu said the government has taken up the work on inland waterways at a large scale, which will benefit the North East. The allocation of the North-Eastern Region’s development had quadrupled, she added. The government, she said, is working to make this region a “strategic gateway under its Act East Policy”. A Rs. 27,000 cr semiconductor plant is coming up in Assam, making the North-East a hub of Made in India chips.

Without naming Manipur, she said the government was working for lasting peace in the North-East, saying that many old disputes have been resolved in the past decade. She said the withdrawal of AFSPA is underway in the disturbed areas of the North-East, in a phased manner.

Women Empowerment

The President asserted that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had empowered women, in terms of their greater representation in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. She reeled out a list of opportunities created by the Modi government, highlighting the Lakhpati Didi scheme and the NAMO Drone Didi Scheme. She also highlighted the Krishi Sakhi Initiative, under which women belonging to Self Help Groups were trained in modern agricultural practices to help farmers further modernise Agriculture.

Murmu reeled out a list of initiatives including Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, free ration, affordable gas cylinders, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, among others, to help women save. She added that Viksit Bharat will become a reality, only when the poor, youth, women and farmers of this country are empowered and listed out the measures in place.

Decisive Mandate

She lauded the people for giving a 'decisive mandate' that the government enjoyed and how it benefited the country. From banking reforms to corporation reforms to the implementation of the GST. Murmu recalled how the entire world is excited about Digital India and Digital Payments.

Modernisation Of Armed Forces

She said having a Chief of Defence Staff has given a new strength to our defence forces. The modernisation steps helped make the sector self-reliant, while reforms in ordnance factories improved capacity and efficiency. She said the defence exports have jumped by 18 times and that India was manufacturing defence equipment worth over Rs 1 lakh cr.

She also recalled how the government implemented One Rank One Pension demand and other measures to prioritise the needs of personnel and the martyrs.

Youth Affairs

The President said how the government has dispensed with the attestation requirement, with the introduction of self-attestation and abolition of interviews for Group C and D cadre posts. She said works are on to set up a Digital University and claimed that programs like Atal Tinkering Labs, Start-up India and Stand-up India, improved the youth's capacity.

NEET UG Paper Leak

Without naming the NEET-UG paper leak, the President said the government was striving to provide right opportunities to the youth of the country to demonstrate their talent.

She said, there should not be any reason for 'hindrance' and that the process required 'complete transparency and probity'.

"In the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, the government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits," she said.

She noted that there were many instances of paper leaks in different states. "It is important that we rise above party-politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide.

Parliament has also enacted a strict law against unfair means in examinations.

She also added that the government was working towards major reforms in examination related bodies, their functioning and all aspects of the examination process," she added.

India's Bid For 2036 Olympics

According to her, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)' App has seen over 1.5 cr registrations, which is aimed at inculcating leadership skills, among other things.

She asserted that the facilities the government provided helped athletes win several medals on the world stage.

She conveyed her best wishes to athletes representing India at the Paris Olympics.

"To take these achievements further, the Indian Olympic Association is also preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games," she said.

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, CAA

On Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita coming to force from July 1, the President said the new laws replacing colonial laws will prioritise justice over punishment, in conformance with the Constitution's spirit. The new laws, she said, will speed up the judicial process, and is a big step towards shedding the colonial mindset.

She said the government has started granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has ensured a dignified life to many families that suffered due to partition of Pakistan.

Nalanda University, Culture, Heritage

She lauded the recent inauguration of the grand campus of Nalanda University, which is a testimony to India's glorious past as a global knowledge hub. She hoped it would help make "India a Global Knowledge Hub".

She said the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the deprived and all communities all take pride in celebrating their heritage. She recalled the celebration of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas and that the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal leader will be celebrated across the country next year with great enthusiasm.

She said the celebration of the birth anniversaries of Rani Durgavati, of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, Guru Nanak Dev and Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh were either marked or being marked with great fervour.

She also reiterated that the celebration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam were in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

EVM Passed Every Test

She said the EVM had passed every test, from the Supreme Court to the people’s court, in the last few decades. She urged the people to collectively denounce every attempt to undermine the credibility of democracy.

“The people of India have always demonstrated complete trust in democracy and expressed full faith in the electoral institutions. We need to preserve and protect this trust to sustain our robust democracy,” she said.

She said casting doubts on democratic institutions and the electoral process is like cutting the very branch on which we all are sitting.

“We all remember those times when ballot papers were snatched and looted. To ensure the sanctity of the electoral process, it was decided to use EVMs,” she said.

Misuse of Tech

She shared the misuse of technology as her primary concern and sought concrete and constructive solutions for the same. She accused that disruptive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society.

She said they are present here and beyond the country’s borders, resorting to rumour-mongering, misleading the people and dishing out misinformation.

“This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. Today, technology is advancing every day. In such a situation, its misuse against humanity can be extremely harmful,” she said, adding that India has expressed these concerns at international forums and advocated for a global framework.

Bharat is giving new confidence to the world as Vishwa-Bandhu

She also stated that due to the efforts of her Government, Bharat is giving new confidence to the world as a Vishwa-Bandhu.

"Due to its human-centric approach, India today is the first responder in any crisis and has become a strong voice of the Global South. India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity; be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war. The way the world now views India was evident during the G-7 summit held in Italy. India also brought the world together on various issues during the G-20 presidency," she added.

According to the President, following the Neighbourhood First Policy, India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries.

"Participation of the leaders of seven neighbouring countries in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9 reflects this priority of my Government. India, in the spirit of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, is also increasing cooperation with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region. Be it East Asia or Middle-East and Europe, my Government is giving great emphasis on connectivity. It is India's vision that has given shape to the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor. This corridor will prove to be one of the biggest game-changers of the 21st century," she added.

Imposition of Emergency Darkest Chapter of Direct Attack on Constitution

The President also said, "The Constitution of India has stood up to every challenge and every test in the past decades. Even after the Constitution came into force, it was attacked many times. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975, was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged."

"But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India. My Government also does not consider the Constitution of India as just a medium of governance; rather we are making efforts to ensure that our Constitution becomes a part of public consciousness. With this very objective in mind, my Government has started celebrating 26th November as Constitution Day. Now the Constitution has also fully come into force in that part of India, our Jammu and Kashmir, where the conditions were different due to Article 370," she noted.

Present Times are very favourable for India

The President further said, "You all know that the present times are very favourable for India in every way. In the coming years, the decisions taken and policies framed by the Government and the Parliament of India will be keenly watched by the whole world."

"With the reforms that have taken place in the last 10 years and the new confidence that has been infused in the country, we have gained a new momentum to make India a developed nation. We all need to always remember that making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen of the country. All of us are responsible for ensuring that no obstacles come in the way of achieving this resolution," she added.