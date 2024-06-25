18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 2 Updates | With 'Jai Samvidhan' Call, Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP

Pappu Yadav Takes Oath As MP Wearing T-Shirt Emblazoned with '#Reneet'

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "#reneet" when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on June 25. He began his oath by saying "Bihar zindabad" and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say. "You win due to blessings, I contest alone I have won four times as an Independent, you don't tell me," Ranjan said from the podium.