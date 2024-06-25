ETV Bharat / bharat

18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 2 Updates | With 'Jai Samvidhan' Call, Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

The first day of the the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking oath as a member in the Lok Sabha. The rest of new MPs will take oath on Tuesday.
The first day of the the 18th Lok Sabha witnessed a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking oath as a member in the Lok Sabha. The rest of new MPs will take oath on Tuesday.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will take oath on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha. Notable MPs who are set to take their oaths in Parliament include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

The election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday. As Parliament session began on Monday, uproarious scenes were witnessed as the INDIA Alliance led by the Congress pturned the heat on the Modi-led NDA governemnt. A war of words broke out between PM Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975. The Opposition staged a protest inside Parliament complex, displaying copies of the Constitution.

Opposition members also greeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with slogans of “NEET”, mentioning the recent paper leak and irregularities with the NEET exam.

The proceedings were chaired by Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, who invited the panel of chairpersons to take oath soon after Modi took oath first. Mahtab was administered his oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha and pro tem Speaker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu.

7:45 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Pappu Yadav Takes Oath As MP Wearing T-Shirt Emblazoned with '#Reneet'

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "#reneet" when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on June 25. He began his oath by saying "Bihar zindabad" and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say. "You win due to blessings, I contest alone I have won four times as an Independent, you don't tell me," Ranjan said from the podium.

6:07 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Congress Issues Whip To Its MPs To Remain Present in Lok Sabha

Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs and has asked them to remain present in the Lok Sabha. "All members of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024, without fail and support the Party stand. This may be treated as Most Important," read the whip issued by Kodikunnil Suresh.

6:02 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM On June 26

The Proterm Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab adjourned the Lok Sabha till 11 AM on June 26. There are a few MPs including Amritpal Singh, and Shatragunha Singh, who were absent for oath-taking.

5:43 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad Take Oath as MPs

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was elected as an MP on the Trinamool Congress ticket from Berhampore constituency, took oath as an MP in the Lok Sabha. Cladded in traditional attire, Yusuf said Jai Gujarat after taking his oath and greeted the Chair. Yusuf is a former India player, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad, who was also elected on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in West Bengal, took oath as an MP. He raised the slogans - Jai Bangla and Jai Mithila - and then greeted the Pro Term Speaker. He then greeted the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Kirti Azad played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs and was part of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team.

4:44 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

It is A Unilateral Decision, Says TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee on Candidature of K Suresh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has said that the decision to field K Suresh for the election of the Speaker was "unilateral". "...We were not contacted about this, there was no discussion. Unfortunately, this is a unilateral decision," Banerjee told reporters when asked about the candidature of K Suresh for the post of Speaker.

4:32 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

3rd Election For Lok Sabha Speaker Post In Independent India

This will be the third instance in independent India when there will be an election for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. As per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the first contest was in 1952 between G V Malvankar and Shankar Shantaram. Malvankar won with 394 votes whereas Shantaram polled 55 votes. The second such fight happened in 1976 between Baliram Bhagat and Jagannath Rao. Bhagat won with 344 votes while Jagannath Rao got 58 votes.

4:22 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Oath As MP; Greets The Chair

Samajwadi Paty (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected from the Kannaj constituency, took oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Before taking the oath, he showed a copy of the Constitution. After taking oath he greeted the Chair Faggan Singh Kulaste. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected from Mainpuri, took the oath.

This is the first instance when a husband and a wife have taken oath as MPs. Earlier, Arun Govil, BJP MP from Meerut took oath in Sanskrit in the Lok Sabha. He raised the slogan 'Jai Sriram'. After taking the oath, he greeted the Proterm Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. Hema Malini, who was elected on a BJP ticket from Mathura, took oath in Hindi, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

4:11 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, took oath as an MP. Before taking the oath, Rahul showed a copy of the Constitution to the members of the Lower House. After taking the oath, Rahul Gandhi said, "Jai Hind and Jai Samvidhan (Hail the Constitution). Initially, he forgot to greet the Chair Faggan Singh Kulaste but then later walked up to the Chair and greeted him. While going back to his seat, Rahul also greeted the Lok Sabha employee, who was standing beside the Chair.

Later, Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "To protect the Constitution is the duty of every patriotic Indian. We will fulfill this duty in full measure."

3:52 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At BJP, PM Modi Over Refusal To Give Deputy Speaker Post to INDIA Bloc

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the BJP after the ruling party refused to give the post of Deputy Speaker to the INDIA bloc. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Parliamentary democracy runs on trust in what the ruling party says, and more importantly trust that is reflected in what it does. The Non-biological PM got the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) to run WITHOUT a Deputy Speaker, which was unprecedented. In the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019), he gave the post to his covert ally."

"In the recent past, during the tenures of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and PV Narasimha Rao as PM, the Deputy Speaker was an Opposition MP. The INDIA Janbandhan's offer was very simple. It will support the BJP candidate for Speaker but the Deputy Speaker should be an INDIA Janbandhan nominee. This was a perfectly legitimate offer in keeping with Parliamentary traditions. The counter offer by the ruling party - 'Support us now for Speaker and we will discuss Deputy Speaker later' - was unacceptable given the non-biological PM's track record. Tathastu," added Ramesh.

3:14 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Oath; Says 'Jai Palestine'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took oath on Tuesday. After taking the oath, he greeted the Chair Radha Mohan Singh. Owaisi also remarked 'Jai Palestine', but that remark was expunged by the Chair. BJP MP from Chevalla Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Aruna DK, who has been elected from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana also took the oath. Meanwhile, the members of the treasury benches created a ruckus and caused an interruption for a brief while.

2:40 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Om Birla Takes Oath As MP

BJP leader Om Birla, who was elected from the Kota Birla Constituency in Rajasthan, took oath as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday. Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, has been once again nominated for the post of the Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha.

2:05 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Disheartening That Congress Has nominated Its Candidate, Says Kiren Rijiju

Criticising the INDIA bloc move to nominate its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday that the Speaker is not for a party and rather is for the functioning of the House. He said it is disheartening that Congress has nominated one. "We had a conversation with all the floor leaders of the opposition regarding the post of speaker. The Speaker is not for a party, it is for the functioning of the House. The Speaker is elected unanimously. It is disheartening that Congress has nominated its candidate for Speaker. No election has ever taken place for the post of Speaker. Congress put this condition in place: if they get the post of Deputy Speaker, they will support our candidate for the Speaker's post. This give and take of posts of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is not right," Rijiju said.

1:46 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

'Jai Hind', 'Jai Maharashtra', 'Jai Bheem', 'Jai Shivaji', Among Slogans Raised

Lok Sabha members who were sworn in the first hour on Tuesday were from Maharashtra. Many took the oath in Marathi and some in English and Hindi. Many MPs raised slogans after they completed the oath of office, as a mark of respect to the state or Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar or Shivaji Maharaj or the ancient country.

Some concluded with 'Jai Bheem', some with 'Jai Shivaji' and some with 'Jai Hind' and some 'Jai Maharashtra'. They raised slogans after they were sworn in as members, making it part of their oath of office. Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab had to remind members not to deviate from the 'prescribed' oath and suggested they read aloud only what was provided on the paper they were given.

12:38 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Rajasthan MP Banswara Rajkumar Roat Arrives At Parliament On A Camel To Take Oath

Bharat Adivasi Party's lone MP from Rajasthan’s Banswara Rajkumar Roat arrives at Parliament on a camel to take oath as an MP. "I was stopped when I came on a camel. I will file a complaint," he said. Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat has left for oath taking, with the pride of Rajasthan and in his tribal identity, his party spokesperson Prof. Jitendra Meena, wrote on his X handle sharing an image.

The rest of new MPs will take oath on Tuesday.
12:23 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Congress Leader K Suresh Files Nomination For Lok Sabha Speaker As INDIA Bloc Candidate

Congress leader Kondikunal Suresh, who is serving his eighth term as an MP, has been elected by the opposition parties as their Lok Sabha speaker candidate on Tuesday. The development comes on the day when parties have to submit the notice for their candidates with the pro-tem Speaker. Earlier, Suresh pointed out that Mahtab’s appointment as the temporary Speaker is against the established norms of the House on the ground that he is the senior-most member of the Lok Sabha.

12:10 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Supriya Sule Takes Oath As Member of Parliament

  • Supriya Sule of NCPSP takes oath as Member of Parliament (Baramati, Maharashtra)
  • Manipur's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam takes oath as Member of Parliament.
  • Gowaal Kagada Padavi (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Nandurbar (ST), Maharashtra)
  • Bachhav Shobha Dinesh (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Dhule, Maharashtra)
  • Smita Uday Wagh (BJP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Jalgaon, Maharashtra)
  • Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Akola, Maharashtra )
  • Amar Sharadrao Kale (NCPSP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Wardha, Maharashtra)
  • Shyamkumar (Babalu) Daulat Barve (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Ramtek (SC), Maharashtra)
  • Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh Alias Balubhau (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Chandrapur, Maharashtra)
  • Jadhav Sanjay ( Bandu ) Haribhau (SHSUBT) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Parbhani, Maharashtraa)
  • Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje (SHSUBT ) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Nashik, Maharashtra)
  • Shrikant Eknath Shinde, (SS) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Kalyan, Maharashtra)

11:44 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Om Birla Looks Set For Lok Sabha Speaker Responsibility Again Over NDA-Opposition Consensus

Om Birla is likely to be in Lok Sabha Speaker's role in the 18th Lok Sabha. Om Birla files nomination for Speaker's post as NDA consensus candidate, says JD (U) leader Lalan Singh. Earlier, speaking on the Lok Sabha Speaker post, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said, "It is the responsibility of the Speaker to protect the voice of the opposition, so we believe that the Speaker should be from the INDIA bloc, otherwise, the Speaker should be from the NDA allies, not from the BJP."

11:06 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Amid tug-of-war over the choice of Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Rahul Gandhi sets condition

Amid the tug-of-war over the choice of Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Rahul Gandhi sets condition to the Narendra Modi-led NDA saying Congress is ready to support govt on LS Speaker choice if they give deputy speaker post to the Opposition. Apart from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also been reaching out to opposition leaders for a censensus on the subject. If the Opposition INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections will be held for the Speaker of the lower house. Since independence, the Lok Sabha Speaker and deputy Speaker have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. While the ruling alliance has not named its Speaker candidate, there is speculation that Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, may be nominated for the post. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab is also seen as a possible frontrunner.

10:58 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Dark Days Of Emergency Remind Us Of How Congress Subverted Basic Freedoms: PM Modi

On the day of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress saying the dark days of the emergency remind how the Congress Party trampled over the Constitution of India. Taking to X PM Modi posted, "Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the emergency. The Dark Days of Emergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India, which every Indian respects greatly." He further said that just to cling on to power, the then Congress government disregarded every democratic principle.

10:55 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Day 2 Session To Begin at 11 AM, What's on the agenda?

As usual, the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session will begin at 11 am. As many as 281 newly elected MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, and National Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, will take their oaths.

Nominations for the Speaker post are expected to close by noon. The central government is reportedly working towards consensus for the Speaker post, engaging in discussions with opposition leaders as part of the effort.

10:17 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Rajnath Singh Reaches Out To Opposition For Building Consensus On Speaker's Name

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance's efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker. The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process. Sources said the senior BJP leader spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus. They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker's position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the opposition's stand.

7:45 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Pappu Yadav Takes Oath As MP Wearing T-Shirt Emblazoned with '#Reneet'

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "#reneet" when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on June 25. He began his oath by saying "Bihar zindabad" and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say. "You win due to blessings, I contest alone I have won four times as an Independent, you don't tell me," Ranjan said from the podium.

6:07 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Congress Issues Whip To Its MPs To Remain Present in Lok Sabha

Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs and has asked them to remain present in the Lok Sabha. "All members of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024, without fail and support the Party stand. This may be treated as Most Important," read the whip issued by Kodikunnil Suresh.

6:02 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM On June 26

The Proterm Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab adjourned the Lok Sabha till 11 AM on June 26. There are a few MPs including Amritpal Singh, and Shatragunha Singh, who were absent for oath-taking.

5:43 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad Take Oath as MPs

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was elected as an MP on the Trinamool Congress ticket from Berhampore constituency, took oath as an MP in the Lok Sabha. Cladded in traditional attire, Yusuf said Jai Gujarat after taking his oath and greeted the Chair. Yusuf is a former India player, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad, who was also elected on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in West Bengal, took oath as an MP. He raised the slogans - Jai Bangla and Jai Mithila - and then greeted the Pro Term Speaker. He then greeted the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Kirti Azad played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs and was part of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team.

4:44 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

It is A Unilateral Decision, Says TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee on Candidature of K Suresh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has said that the decision to field K Suresh for the election of the Speaker was "unilateral". "...We were not contacted about this, there was no discussion. Unfortunately, this is a unilateral decision," Banerjee told reporters when asked about the candidature of K Suresh for the post of Speaker.

4:32 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

3rd Election For Lok Sabha Speaker Post In Independent India

This will be the third instance in independent India when there will be an election for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. As per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the first contest was in 1952 between G V Malvankar and Shankar Shantaram. Malvankar won with 394 votes whereas Shantaram polled 55 votes. The second such fight happened in 1976 between Baliram Bhagat and Jagannath Rao. Bhagat won with 344 votes while Jagannath Rao got 58 votes.

4:22 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Oath As MP; Greets The Chair

Samajwadi Paty (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected from the Kannaj constituency, took oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Before taking the oath, he showed a copy of the Constitution. After taking oath he greeted the Chair Faggan Singh Kulaste. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected from Mainpuri, took the oath.

This is the first instance when a husband and a wife have taken oath as MPs. Earlier, Arun Govil, BJP MP from Meerut took oath in Sanskrit in the Lok Sabha. He raised the slogan 'Jai Sriram'. After taking the oath, he greeted the Proterm Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. Hema Malini, who was elected on a BJP ticket from Mathura, took oath in Hindi, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

4:11 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, took oath as an MP. Before taking the oath, Rahul showed a copy of the Constitution to the members of the Lower House. After taking the oath, Rahul Gandhi said, "Jai Hind and Jai Samvidhan (Hail the Constitution). Initially, he forgot to greet the Chair Faggan Singh Kulaste but then later walked up to the Chair and greeted him. While going back to his seat, Rahul also greeted the Lok Sabha employee, who was standing beside the Chair.

Later, Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "To protect the Constitution is the duty of every patriotic Indian. We will fulfill this duty in full measure."

3:52 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At BJP, PM Modi Over Refusal To Give Deputy Speaker Post to INDIA Bloc

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the BJP after the ruling party refused to give the post of Deputy Speaker to the INDIA bloc. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Parliamentary democracy runs on trust in what the ruling party says, and more importantly trust that is reflected in what it does. The Non-biological PM got the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) to run WITHOUT a Deputy Speaker, which was unprecedented. In the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019), he gave the post to his covert ally."

"In the recent past, during the tenures of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and PV Narasimha Rao as PM, the Deputy Speaker was an Opposition MP. The INDIA Janbandhan's offer was very simple. It will support the BJP candidate for Speaker but the Deputy Speaker should be an INDIA Janbandhan nominee. This was a perfectly legitimate offer in keeping with Parliamentary traditions. The counter offer by the ruling party - 'Support us now for Speaker and we will discuss Deputy Speaker later' - was unacceptable given the non-biological PM's track record. Tathastu," added Ramesh.

3:14 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Takes Oath; Says 'Jai Palestine'

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took oath on Tuesday. After taking the oath, he greeted the Chair Radha Mohan Singh. Owaisi also remarked 'Jai Palestine', but that remark was expunged by the Chair. BJP MP from Chevalla Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Aruna DK, who has been elected from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana also took the oath. Meanwhile, the members of the treasury benches created a ruckus and caused an interruption for a brief while.

2:40 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Om Birla Takes Oath As MP

BJP leader Om Birla, who was elected from the Kota Birla Constituency in Rajasthan, took oath as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday. Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, has been once again nominated for the post of the Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha.

2:05 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Disheartening That Congress Has nominated Its Candidate, Says Kiren Rijiju

Criticising the INDIA bloc move to nominate its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday that the Speaker is not for a party and rather is for the functioning of the House. He said it is disheartening that Congress has nominated one. "We had a conversation with all the floor leaders of the opposition regarding the post of speaker. The Speaker is not for a party, it is for the functioning of the House. The Speaker is elected unanimously. It is disheartening that Congress has nominated its candidate for Speaker. No election has ever taken place for the post of Speaker. Congress put this condition in place: if they get the post of Deputy Speaker, they will support our candidate for the Speaker's post. This give and take of posts of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is not right," Rijiju said.

1:46 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

'Jai Hind', 'Jai Maharashtra', 'Jai Bheem', 'Jai Shivaji', Among Slogans Raised

Lok Sabha members who were sworn in the first hour on Tuesday were from Maharashtra. Many took the oath in Marathi and some in English and Hindi. Many MPs raised slogans after they completed the oath of office, as a mark of respect to the state or Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar or Shivaji Maharaj or the ancient country.

Some concluded with 'Jai Bheem', some with 'Jai Shivaji' and some with 'Jai Hind' and some 'Jai Maharashtra'. They raised slogans after they were sworn in as members, making it part of their oath of office. Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab had to remind members not to deviate from the 'prescribed' oath and suggested they read aloud only what was provided on the paper they were given.

12:38 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Rajasthan MP Banswara Rajkumar Roat Arrives At Parliament On A Camel To Take Oath

Bharat Adivasi Party's lone MP from Rajasthan’s Banswara Rajkumar Roat arrives at Parliament on a camel to take oath as an MP. "I was stopped when I came on a camel. I will file a complaint," he said. Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat has left for oath taking, with the pride of Rajasthan and in his tribal identity, his party spokesperson Prof. Jitendra Meena, wrote on his X handle sharing an image.

The rest of new MPs will take oath on Tuesday.
12:23 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Congress Leader K Suresh Files Nomination For Lok Sabha Speaker As INDIA Bloc Candidate

Congress leader Kondikunal Suresh, who is serving his eighth term as an MP, has been elected by the opposition parties as their Lok Sabha speaker candidate on Tuesday. The development comes on the day when parties have to submit the notice for their candidates with the pro-tem Speaker. Earlier, Suresh pointed out that Mahtab’s appointment as the temporary Speaker is against the established norms of the House on the ground that he is the senior-most member of the Lok Sabha.

12:10 PM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Supriya Sule Takes Oath As Member of Parliament

  • Supriya Sule of NCPSP takes oath as Member of Parliament (Baramati, Maharashtra)
  • Manipur's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam takes oath as Member of Parliament.
  • Gowaal Kagada Padavi (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Nandurbar (ST), Maharashtra)
  • Bachhav Shobha Dinesh (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Dhule, Maharashtra)
  • Smita Uday Wagh (BJP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Jalgaon, Maharashtra)
  • Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Akola, Maharashtra )
  • Amar Sharadrao Kale (NCPSP) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Wardha, Maharashtra)
  • Shyamkumar (Babalu) Daulat Barve (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Ramtek (SC), Maharashtra)
  • Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh Alias Balubhau (INC) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Chandrapur, Maharashtra)
  • Jadhav Sanjay ( Bandu ) Haribhau (SHSUBT) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Parbhani, Maharashtraa)
  • Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje (SHSUBT ) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Nashik, Maharashtra)
  • Shrikant Eknath Shinde, (SS) takes oath as Member of Parliament (Kalyan, Maharashtra)

11:44 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Om Birla Looks Set For Lok Sabha Speaker Responsibility Again Over NDA-Opposition Consensus

Om Birla is likely to be in Lok Sabha Speaker's role in the 18th Lok Sabha. Om Birla files nomination for Speaker's post as NDA consensus candidate, says JD (U) leader Lalan Singh. Earlier, speaking on the Lok Sabha Speaker post, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said, "It is the responsibility of the Speaker to protect the voice of the opposition, so we believe that the Speaker should be from the INDIA bloc, otherwise, the Speaker should be from the NDA allies, not from the BJP."

11:06 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Amid tug-of-war over the choice of Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Rahul Gandhi sets condition

Amid the tug-of-war over the choice of Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Rahul Gandhi sets condition to the Narendra Modi-led NDA saying Congress is ready to support govt on LS Speaker choice if they give deputy speaker post to the Opposition. Apart from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also been reaching out to opposition leaders for a censensus on the subject. If the Opposition INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections will be held for the Speaker of the lower house. Since independence, the Lok Sabha Speaker and deputy Speaker have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. While the ruling alliance has not named its Speaker candidate, there is speculation that Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, may be nominated for the post. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab is also seen as a possible frontrunner.

10:58 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Dark Days Of Emergency Remind Us Of How Congress Subverted Basic Freedoms: PM Modi

On the day of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress saying the dark days of the emergency remind how the Congress Party trampled over the Constitution of India. Taking to X PM Modi posted, "Today is a day to pay homage to all those great men and women who resisted the emergency. The Dark Days of Emergency remind us of how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution of India, which every Indian respects greatly." He further said that just to cling on to power, the then Congress government disregarded every democratic principle.

10:55 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Day 2 Session To Begin at 11 AM, What's on the agenda?

As usual, the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session will begin at 11 am. As many as 281 newly elected MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, and National Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, will take their oaths.

Nominations for the Speaker post are expected to close by noon. The central government is reportedly working towards consensus for the Speaker post, engaging in discussions with opposition leaders as part of the effort.

10:17 AM, 25 Jun 2024 (IST)

Rajnath Singh Reaches Out To Opposition For Building Consensus On Speaker's Name

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance's efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker. The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process. Sources said the senior BJP leader spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus. They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker's position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the opposition's stand.

