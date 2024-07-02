18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 7 Updates | 'May God Bestow Good Sense on Balak Buddhi': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi 'Hindu Remark'

Modi Blames Opposition Of Peddling Lies

PM Modi has blamed the Opposition for weaving lies over the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), on the Constitution, on reservation being erased and a lot more. "The Congress has always lied regarding the Constitution and reservations" he said, adding that the Congress had been peddling lies for long and that they came to the House and lied over the tale of Rafale, HAL, LIC, banks, among others.

The PM accused the grand-old-party of having the courage to mislead the House. "Yesterday, they had the courage to mislead the House. They lied about Agniveer. They said MSP was not being given," he said.

“Today, I would like to bring the truth before the country's people. It's been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed,” he said.

“Emergency was an autocratic rule imposed on the country. The Congress had crossed all limits of cruelties. They inflicted cruelties on their own countrymen. Against the Constitution, they dismissed governments, and censored the media.