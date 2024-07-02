There were continuous disruptions by opposition during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. As a consequence of this, the Lower House passed a resolution condemning the disruptions by the opposition members. Union minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution after the conclusion of the prime minister's speech.
18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 7 Updates | 'May God Bestow Good Sense on Balak Buddhi': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi 'Hindu Remark'
On Day 7 of the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave his reply to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He lashed out at LoP Rahul Gandhi for showing 'Balak Buddhi' (childish behaviour) in the Parliament in a bid to gain sympathy. Before his speech in the Parliament, Modi addressed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting. After winning his third term in office, this was his first address to the ruling bloc's MPs.
Modi's reply to the Parliament came a day after Rahul Gandhi's fiery attack on BJP as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. On Monday, Gandhi's maiden speech that lasted about 62 minutes covered a wide range of crucial issues from the conflict in Manipur to the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces to the farm crisis, and inflation to the politics of hate. The speech also provoked interventions from senior leaders on the treasury benches including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha: Resolution Condemning Disruptions during PM Modi's Reply Passed
Lok Sabha Adjourned; PM Modi Ends His Reply to Motion of Thanks with 'Balak Buddhi' Jibe on Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha was adjourned after the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Speech. Concluding his speech, PM Modi once again referred to 'Balak Buddhi' allegation that he made against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi earlier in the House. The prime minister said may the Gods bestow good sense on 'Balak Buddhi' indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi.
PM Modi Expresses Grief over Death of 50 People in Hathras Stampede
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief over the death of over 50 persons including three children in the stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The stampede took place during a satsgan religious congregation. Taking a departure from his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, PM Modi said that his government would give all necessary support to the bereaved families and that it is coordinating with the state government for the relief operations.
Modi Blames Opposition Of Peddling Lies
PM Modi has blamed the Opposition for weaving lies over the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), on the Constitution, on reservation being erased and a lot more. "The Congress has always lied regarding the Constitution and reservations" he said, adding that the Congress had been peddling lies for long and that they came to the House and lied over the tale of Rafale, HAL, LIC, banks, among others.
The PM accused the grand-old-party of having the courage to mislead the House. "Yesterday, they had the courage to mislead the House. They lied about Agniveer. They said MSP was not being given," he said.
“Today, I would like to bring the truth before the country's people. It's been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed,” he said.
“Emergency was an autocratic rule imposed on the country. The Congress had crossed all limits of cruelties. They inflicted cruelties on their own countrymen. Against the Constitution, they dismissed governments, and censored the media.
PM Modi Issues Fierce Counter to Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu Remark': Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on president's address, said that the coming generations of Indians would not forgive the Leader of Opposition for his comment on the Hindus made in Parliament yesterday. Gods are for worship but not political gain, he said, recalling how Swami Vivekananda stood for our culture. PM Modi suspected that there was a conspiracy to insult Hindus. Some others came out with the term 'Hindu terror' but Hindu stands for tolerance, he said. A Congress' ally made unwarranted comments insulting 'Sanatan', comparing it to Dengue, Malaria, the prime minister said. He asserted that the Congress culture is to humiliate the Hindus in every possible way.
Emergency Forced Dictatorship on the People:PM Modi Slams Congress in Reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha
PM Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said that greed for power was behind the imposition of emergency from this it was clear how the Congress trampled on the constitutional values. The Congress forced cruel dictatorship upon the people of the country, which went on to become a blot on the democracy of the nation, he said. Various governments were removed in violation the constitution and the media voice was suppressed mercilessly, PM Modi said.
PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi for Displaying 'Childish Behaviour' in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of showing his 'childish behaviour' in the House. A new drama began for sympathy and Rahul Gandhi should remember that he is out on bail, PM Modi said. He further remarked that the Supreme Court forced Rahul Gandhi to apologise. PM Modi's fierce attack came in the wake of a bitter onslaught mounted by Rahul Gandhi on the BJP-led NDA in his debut speech as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.
Congress Spreading Economic Anarchy, Dividing along Caste Lines: PM Modi
Continuing his scathing attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said that the grand old party is trying to divide people along caste lines and spread economic anarchy. The guarantees being given by the Congress leadership is imposing an unforeseen burden on the country's economy as a whole, he said. It is significant that Congress won only 2 seats out of 64 where it contested solely on its strength.
'Congress Is Weakened, It Will Live Like a Parasite from 2024': PM Modi's Reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, mocked the Congress leaders that they were acting like heroes while their party has become a zero in 13 States and this party is set to emerge as a parasite from 2024. Congress will try to swallow its partners in different parts of the country while its vote share has drastically come down, he said, adding that its performance is dismal in many parts including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi said that even the 99 Lok Sabha seats that the Congress won in the 2024 elections was possible because of the support from its allies.
Congress Not Able to Digest the People's Mandate: PM Modi's Reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha
As opposition members kept raising slogans in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said that the people have given a resounding mandate which the opposition was not able to digest. Instead of accepting the mandate, the opposition members were only bent on raising slogans to disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament, the prime minister said. He mocked the Congress, saying that the grand old party could not cross the 99 mark but it was trying to subvert the people's mandate. Congress could not win a century in last 15 years and all its members are capable of is to raise slogans in the House, PM Modi said.
BJP Won Odisha, NDA Got Clean Sweep in Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said that the NDA partners were getting huge public support from all corners of the country. He said that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath of Puri, the Bharatiya Janata Party was able to come to power in Odisha. PM Modi made an emphatic mention of Andhra Pradesh, where he said the people gave clean sweep to the NDA. He said that even in Kerala, the BJP had opened its account, which was proof of the support coming to the BJP from different parts of the country.
My Re-Election for 3rd Term Ushered in 'Vikist Bharat': PM Modi in Lok Sabha
PM Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said that his re-election in the 2024 general election began an era of Viksit Bharat. Success is visible in every sector and in the third term of the NDA, the governance would be taken to the next level to pass on benefits of development to women, youth and all sections of people. Make in India will be further developed and chips will be manufactured on the Indian soil so that they cane be exported to other countries as well, PM Modi said. He asserted that the NDA regime has made India one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers in the world.
Banks Looted during Previous Governments in Country: PM Modi's Reply in Lok Sabha
The banking sector was taken for a ride and there were a lot of looting during the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. Abrogation of Article 370 was such a powerful decision that there was no stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir after this, he said. PM Modi asserted that his government had firmly tackled the problems of militancy and extremism. The policies followed by them were acting as a driving force for ushering in development in all parts of the country, he said.
PM Modi Counters Opposition over Appeasement Politics as Slogans for Justice to 'NEET, Manipur' Echo
PM Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, said appeasement politics has destroyed the country and there were years when there was a policy paralysis. He said that justice would be done to all sections of society and India has got credibility across the world. PM Modi went ahead with his speech despite constant sloganeering by the opposition INDIA bloc members. Slogans for justice to Manipur and NEET aspirants echoed in the Lower House. However, PM Modi had asserted that the era of scam is over in the country. The previous governments prior to the NDA have caused a lot of harm to the people of the country.
Lok Sabha: PM Narendra Modi Begins Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Lok Sabha, expressed his gratitude to the President for unveiling an agenda for realising the objective of 'Viksit Bharat'. PM Modi said that their government's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption got good public support and take all the required steps to ensure social justice and secularism. The prime minister commented on the politics of appeasement, saying that their government would remain committed to the well being and prosperity of all sections of the country.
'A Real Hindu Is Not Violent': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Defends Rahul Gandhi
The remarks of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi kicked off a slanging match between the NDA and the INDIA bloc leaders. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, speaking outside the Parliament, came in strong defence of Rahul Gandhi's speech. She asserted that Rahul Gandhi was right and a real Hindu is not violent. She questioned the rationale behind expunging the remarks of the LoP from the Lok Sabha record. Renuka also objected to the expunction of Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks in the Upper House.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi Targets NDA Government on 'Social Justice', Minority Rights
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at the ruling BJP-led NDA during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He condemned what he described as the continuing attacks on the minorities in different parts of the country. Expressing concern over 'lack of social justice' and the demolition of more than 10 houses in Madhya Pradesh, the MIM MP demanded steps to protect the rights of the minorities. He said that though Muslims constituted 14 percent of the population, only 4 percent of them are winning in the elections.
Lok Sabha: PM Modi Will Reply to Motion of Thanks to President's Address at 4 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing a fierce onslaught from the opposition in the very first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, is going to give his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 4 p.m. The opposition INDIA bloc members have launched a blistering attack on the prime minister who has got mandate for a third successive term though the BJP-led NDA could not get cross the 400 mark that it had expected in the 2024 general elections.
BJP MP Dilip Saikia Demands Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Emergency
BJP MP Dilip Saikia speaking at the Lok Sabha demanded apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for its role in imposing Emergency in the country. "Congress has no right to talk about Constitution as it was Rahul Gandhi's gandmother Indira Gandhi, who imposed Emergency in June 25, 1975. I demand apology from Rahul Gandhi for its role during those dark days when the democracy was muzzled," Saikia said.
Rahul Writes Om Birla With Request To Restore His Expunged Remarks
Soon after parts of his Lok Sabha speech were expunged from the Parliament records, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla, claiming the portions expunged do not come under the ambit of Rule 380. The Congress leader also said whatever he told the House in his speech was "ground reality and the factual position." Gandhi, in the letter, also requested the Speaker to restore his expunged remarks.
PM Modi Has To Accept Defeat, His 400-Paar bravado Is Punctured: KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal speaking at the Lok Sabha said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is on a sticky wicket as its main constituent BJP clearly failed to win majority. "The BJP has first made ED as its weapon and now it is cleaning its corrupt leaders with washing machine. PM Modi can't deny that he is defeated as his party has failed miserably. Despite his efforts and high-decibel narratives, he miserably failed to lift seat tally. His 400-paar claim is punctured by a combined force of INDIA alliance," Venugopal said.
BJP MP Saumitra Khan Alleges Largescale Poll Violence By TMC In West Bengal, Killing Of 200 Pantrymen in WB
BJP MP from West Bengal Saumitra Khan speaking at the Parliament said TMC has indulged in large scale poll violence in the state and rampantly rigged polls to influence the outcome in its favour in the recently held Lok Sabha election. "The law and order situation has drastically broken down in West Bengal where a jungle raj is prevailing under Mamata Banerjee. At least 200 BJP workers were brutally killed by TMC goons in my state, where a woman was publicly beaten up by a TMC man. Such a trend is dangerous for a society," Khan said.
Kalyan Banerjee Lampoons PM Narendra Modi Over Failure Of '400-Paar' Claim
Kalyan Banerjee lampooned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim of 400-paar saying the NDA government is reduced to an unstable government whereas as the INDIA alliance has come out as a strong Opposition ready to rattle the government. "PM Narendra Modi is walking with two crutches, one is Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and another Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and any time this government can crumble. The BJP has made corrupt allies clean with washing machines. This the state of affairs of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre. What a tragedy that Modi, who speaks of cleaning the political system, is forced to form the government with scam-tainted politicians," Banerjee said. Read more...
TMC Kalyan Banerjee Accuses EC Of Influencing Poll Outcome For BJP In Parliament Speech
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee speaking at the Parliament said CISF jawans posted during Lok Sabha electuion thretened voters to influence polls in favour of BJP. He also said during fifth phase of polls, two CISF jawans raped women in his constituency in West Bengal. "It's a shame for Amit Shah that those who were deployed for security of voters intimated them and also raped women. Again Election Commission also tried to influence votes in favour of BJP," Banerjee said.
Akhilesh Speaks For Abolition Of EVM, Agniveer Scheme
Akhilesh Yadav further said he can't keep faith in EVM voting process. "I have always maintained that EVM voting process is not trustworthy. I spoke against the faulty system yesterday, speaking now and will continue to oppose tomorrow. Even if Samajwadi Party wins all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, still I'll oppose EVM," Yadav said. He also said the Agniveer scheme will be abolished once INDIA bloc comes to power.
At NDA Meet, PM Modi Advises NDA MPs to 'Follow Rules' In Parliament
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to "follow the rules" of Parliament. During the meeting at the Balyogi Audotortium in Parliament, the Prime Minister also advised the NDA MPs to ensure that their behaviour on the floor of the House is exemplary. The Prime Minister cautioned NDA MPs that many people can try to come in close contact, but proper verification should be done before allowing them access.
LS Polls Marked Victory Of Protectors Of The Constitution, Says Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaking at the Lok Sabha said this elections has marked the victory of protectors of the Constitution and the defeat of breakers of the country. "This year's Lok Sabha election is landmark in the sense that it marked the defeat of the divisive forces who were bent on distorting the Constitution and deprive the common people especially the dowtrodden," Yadav said.
In Modi ji's World, Truth Can Be Expunged, Says Rahul Gandhi
On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth." Rahul Gandhi invoked Lord Shiva, Prophet Mohammad, Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Lord Budha and Lord Mahavir, saying that he had taken the idea of fearlessness from their teachings. PM Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi during his speech. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," the Prime Minister said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin
Lok Sabha resumes at 11 AM. MPs start laying papers as asked by Speaker Om Birla.
PM Modi Wants MPs To Visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya To Have An Idea Of Contributions of All Previous Prime Ministers: Rijiju
After NDA Parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke of the initiative of PM Narendra Modi under whose supervision Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya came into place where facts of all previous PMs' journeys were recorded. Rijiju said Pm Modi also requested all his party MPs to visit the the place. "PM has also made one request. Every MP, along with their family, should visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya...At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi has been displayed in a beautiful manner. There is no political agenda...This is the first such effort that the entire country should get to know of the contribution of each PM, appreciate it, learn from it and pay tribute to them," Rijiju said.
Rahul's 'Not Hindus' Dig At BJP: Goa CM Demands Apology, Right Wing Group Condemns Remark
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Lok Sabha and crores of Hindus all over the world for his comments on the community. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) also condemned Gandhi's remarks, claiming he had "attempted to portray Hindus as violent." Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the House on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock. "All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.
Portions Of Rahul Gandhi's Speech In Lok Sabha Expunged
Several portions of the maiden speech of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha targeting the central government over various issues, including minorities, NEET row and Agnipath scheme among others, have been expunged from the records of the Parliament on the orders of the Speaker. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others. Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches. Read more...
PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Parliament, NDA Meet Begins
Ahead of the proceedings of the Parliament Session for Tuesday, MPs from National Democratic Alliance converged for a meeting in Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda along with Union Ministers and other MPS joined the meeting this morning. The NDA's parliamentary party meeting is being held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building (PLB). NDA leaders felicitated PM Modi on his historic third term at NDA parliamentary party meeting, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.
