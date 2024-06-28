The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday, July 1 till 11 AM. On Monday, when the Rajya Sabha resumes its proceedings, it will once again discuss the Motion of Thanks to the address by President Droupadi Murmu.
18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 5 | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 1 Amid Uproar Over NEET Row
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 11 AM on Monday, July 1 as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET. When the House reassembled at 12 noon after the usual commencement at 11 AM, opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Birla said there are certain norms of Parliament that have to be followed and committees have to be formed to which Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said students are not aware of it.
"They are only demanding justice," quipped Gogoi. As members from the Congress, TMC and DMK parties stormed the Well, Rijiju said it is for the first time that the opposition is seen demanding a discussion on an issue before the House takes up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Finally, the Lok Sabha was adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till Monday, July 1.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM On July 1
BJP MPs Bonde, Jangra Support Motion Of Thanks On President's Address
BJP from Maharashtra Dr Anil Bonde supported the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. "After Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir voted in record numbers and the credit should be given to the Election Commission of India," quipped Dr Bonde. Similarly, BJP Rajya Sabha member from Haryana Ram Chander Jangra also supported the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. "It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a record third time.
BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Krushna Lal Panwar, Dr Bhim Singh Support Motion Of Thanks on President's
Krushna Lal Panwar, BJP, Haryana, supported the motion of thanks on the President's Address. "The government is supporting 25 crore facilities that have come out of Below Poverty Line," Panwar said. Dr Bhim Singh, BJP MP from Bihar, supported the motion of thanks on the President's Address.
Government Should Take Up Self-Employment Schemes for Unemployed Youth: YSRCP MP
Gola Baburao, YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh said that the government should take up self-employment schemes for unemployed youth. "Women sector is neglected, some schemes should be developed for the development of women," added Baburao. He also said that the Centre should help the Andhra Pradesh government.
Rajya Sabha Proceedings Resume; Trivedi Continues Discussion
Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed again amid uproar by opposition parties over the NEET issue. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi continued the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address after the House reconvened. Quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Trivedi spoke about India's cultural ethos which, according to him, teaches the world to imbibe the spirit of peaceful coexistence in multipolar world. Soon after Trivedi concluded speaking, ruckus ensued, forcing chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to stall proceedings till 2.30 PM.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid NEET Uproar, Chairman Expresses Anguish
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm due to intense uproar from the Opposition regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar expressed deep dismay as LoP Mallikarjun Kharge entered the Well of the House, further escalating the tension.
Trivedi Mentions Nalanda, Says Invaders Can't Destroy India's Resilient Spirit
Trivedi also mentioned the opening of Nalanda University which, he said, was a symbol of educational excellence. "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said invaders can destroy a vestige of education like Nalanda but can't wipe out India's spirit of resurgence and resilience and emerge from the debris of ashes, our government has ensured opening of Nalanda again," Trivedi said.
Sudhanshu Trivedi Asks Oppn To Make A List Of BJP Leaders Arrested During Cong Rule
Continuing a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the Opposition over the arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "Two of their leaders were arrested and they think democracy is in danger. How will you define it?” Trivedi questioned. Pointing out that this isn’t the first time it has happened, Trivedi asked Opposition leaders to make a list of BJP leaders, who were arrested before 2014 when the Congress was in power.
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Highlights Defense Export Surge, Chenab Bridge Triumph in Rajya Sabha Debate
During the ongoing 264th session of the Rajya Sabha, members engaged in a comprehensive debate on the Motion of Thanks regarding the President's address. Among those contributing, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi prominently praised the achievements of the BJP-led government. He highlighted various accomplishments, including a notable 18 per cent increase in defence exports. Additionally, Trivedi underscored India's recent achievement in constructing the world's highest bridge, the Chenab Bridge in Kashmir. Moreover, he emphasised the significant profits generated by Public Sector Banks under the current administration's policies. His remarks underscored the government's strides in economic growth, infrastructure development, and the defence sector, reflecting a broader discourse on national progress and policy outcomes in the Upper House of Parliament.
Lok Sabha Adjoruned Over Oppn Demand Of Immediate Discussion On NEET Paper Leak
Opposition members created ruckus demanding immediate discussion on NEET paper leak issue after Rahul Gandhi said he wanted a discussion on NEET to give due honour to students. The proceedings were disrupted as the Opposition members kept sloganeering when Speaker Om Birla asked BJP MP Arjun Meghwal to proceed with his discussion. Amid the Opposition's call for a discussion on the ongoing issue, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi earlier said, “Yesterday, all the leaders of the opposition parties held a meeting and unanimously decided that today, we want a discussion on the NEET issue... There should be a discussion on NEET here in the House. I urge the Prime Minister that this concerns our youth and deserves a thorough and respectful discussion. We will approach it with respect. I invite you to join the discussion and participate because this is about our youth. Parliament should send a message that both the Indian government and the opposition are united in addressing student concerns.”
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain Gives Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss Paper Leaks In Rajya Sabha
Following the paper leak controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and cancellation of UGC-NET due to "lack of integrity", Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday gave a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha. I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 28 June 2024: "That this House do suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)," wrote the Congress MP.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi To Move Motion Of Thanks In Rajya Sabha
The Motion of Thanks In the Rajya Sabha will be moved by BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House. The Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha will be moved by BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House.
Besides, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is going to move motion that the House proceed to elect 30 members to serve as members of the Committee on Estimates for the term ending on April 30, 2025. He will also move motion to elect 15 members to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts for the term ending on April 30, 2025.
Rijiju will also move motion that the Lower House do recommend to Rajya Sabha to nominate seven members for being associated with the Committee on Public Accounts of the House for the term ending on April 30, 2025.
Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in LS, PM’s reply likely on July 2
BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Friday in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to it on July 2. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will second the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday. As per convention and parliamentary procedures, after the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adopt separate motions thanking the President for the address.
