18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 5 | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 1 Amid Uproar Over NEET Row

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi To Move Motion Of Thanks In Rajya Sabha

The Motion of Thanks In the Rajya Sabha will be moved by BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House. The Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha will be moved by BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi . Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House.

Besides, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is going to move motion that the House proceed to elect 30 members to serve as members of the Committee on Estimates for the term ending on April 30, 2025. He will also move motion to elect 15 members to serve in the Committee on Public Accounts for the term ending on April 30, 2025.

Rijiju will also move motion that the Lower House do recommend to Rajya Sabha to nominate seven members for being associated with the Committee on Public Accounts of the House for the term ending on April 30, 2025.