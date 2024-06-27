Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the joint address by President Droupadi Murmu in both the Houses - the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Lok Sabha on July 2 and in the Rajya Sabha on July 3.
President Address In Parliament | Historic Voter Turnout In Jammu And Kashmir A Message To Enemies: Murmu
Published : Jun 27, 2024, 9:44 AM IST|
Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 3:57 PM IST
On Day 4 of the 18th Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses in the Parliament on Thursday in what was her first presidential address after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday.
On Wednesday, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time in a row after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion in the Lower House. Birla defeated the Opposition's candidate, an eight-term Congress MP, Kodikkunil Suresh, through a voice vote.
LIVE FEED
PM Narendra Modi To Reply To President's Address in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Friday
Lok Sabha was stalled for the day after a copy of the President's address to the joint sitting and some bills were laid down. Before the House was adjourned on Thursday, newly-elected Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was sworn-in as member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The Thiruvananthpuram MP took oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution. "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he said to concluded his oath.
Govt Will Conduct Feasibility Studies For Bullet Train Corridors In North, South, East: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the joint session of the parliament on Thursday said the government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the country's north, south and east. Highlighting infrastructure development in the country, which according to her, has emerged as the new face of a changing India, Murmu said, "My Government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the North, South and East of the country." In her speech, she also mentioned the ongoing high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the western part of the country.
Worldview About India Has Changed, says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu, who addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament,said, "How the world's view of India has changed, we have all experienced this in the G7 Summit held in Italy. India has united the world on many issues during its G20 presidency. It is during India's presidency that the African Union has been made the 27th member of G20. This has strengthened the trust of the African continent as well as the entire Global South."
She also said following the Neighbourhood First policy, India has strengthened its relations with the neighbouring countries. Leaders of 7 neighbouring countries participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9. "Whether it is East Asia or the Middle East and Europe, my government is giving a lot of importance to connectivity. The vision of India has started giving shape to the India-Middle East Economic Corridor. This corridor will be one of the biggest game changers of the 21st century," she added.
'Govt Will Investigate Recent Paper Leaks, Guilty Will Be Punished: President Murmu Says Amid Members' Shouting Of NEET
President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament assured that the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished. She spoke about the government's pledge to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them. As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting 'NEET.' "If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. She continued, "The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak."
Government Started Giving Citizenship To Refugees Under The CAA Law
President Droupadi Murmu, who addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "My Government has started giving citizenship to refugees under the CAA law. I wish a better future for the families who have received citizenship under CAA. My Government is re-establishing the heritage and culture of India along with efforts to build the future. Recently, a new chapter has been added to it in the form of the Vocational Campus of Nalanda University. Nalanda was not just a university, it was proof of India's glorious past as a centre of basic knowledge. I am confident that the new Nalanda University will prove helpful in making India a global knowledge hub."
Forces Are At Work To Attack Constitution, Says Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu said attacks on democracy in the country is not new as during Emergency, India has seen attack of rights. "Despite attacks on the Constitution, the democracy in India came up victorious towering over all troubles during several decades. The Emergency period saw difficult days but ultimately, India has found to install a set-up where democratic values are upheld," she said.
'Jammu And Kashmir's Voter Turnout Is A Message To Enemies': Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her happiness over the record-breaking voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir. “People of Jammu and Kashmir broke decades-long records of voter turnout,” she said. “For the past four decades, Kashmir had been witnessing a low voter turnout amid shutdowns and attacks. India's enemies have been propagating it as the opinion of Kashmir in toto, on all international fora. Kashmir valley has given a befitting reply to all such forces”
Read more from our coverage on this topic:
Coming Up Of Nalanda Is A Landmark Achievement, Says Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu spoke about Narendra Modi government's steps to make India an educational hub. "It is due to the government's smart initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government that today's Nalanda has come up," she said.
India is Third Largest Start-Up Ecosystem Of the World Now, Says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu spoke about Narendra Modi government's steps to open new avenues for employment with creating an ideal environment for launching start-ups. Speaking at the reforms of the banking reforms carried out by the Centre, she said such a step has been seen as a step to strengthen the economic condition of the state. She also spoke about a developed sporting infrastructure and defence development.
President Murmu Sheds Light On Women Empowerment, Banking Reforms, Development Schemes, Peace Initiative in Northeast
President Droupadi Murmu in her joint addresses to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations...The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country...In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget." She spoke about developmental initiative in the northeast and peace initiatives in far-flung areas. Speaking about women empowerment, she said the government prioratised women-centric schemes and security-centric initiatives.
"Avenues of employments for women and youth are being taken by the government. The governemnt has stressed agricultural initiaves pumping huge money through schemes in the sector. The constant effort of the Centre has been to raise the basic standards of living for common people," she added.
Murmu Thanks Election Commission For Conducting The World's Largest Democratic Process
President Droupadi Murmu thanked the Election Commission of India on behalf of crores of Indians who exercised their franchise and participated in the democratic process. She pointed out this was the biggest election in the world. She also pointed out how voter participation reflected the aspiration of the 140 cr Indians in choosing their representatives.
President Murmu Begins Her Address; Says India Offering Solution To Global Problems
President Droupadi begins her joint address at both Houses of the Parliament. Earlier, soon after arrival at the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded the Guard of Honour upon her arrival at the Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu in her joint addresses to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "India has emerged as troublshooter to global problems. Its a forward looking step of the government. Reaching out to global stage is an achievement of the government."
President Droupadi Murmu's Convoy Leaves For Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu's convoy, escorted by the horse-mounted presidential bodyguards, left from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Parliament building. She will address a joint session of both Houses shortly. Thursday's address will be her first to the joint session of the new government. In February, Murmu last addressed both the Houses of the new Parliament during the interim budget of the previous government. At the Parliament building's Gaja Dwar, she will be greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. From there, she will be led by the traditional sceptre, known as Sengol, to the Lower House chamber.
Suspense Continues Over Deputy Speaker's Post
The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), kept the circles guessing as suspense continues over the appointment of the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. Now that NDA’s nominee Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker on Wednesday, the focus shifted to the tug-of-war between the government and the opposition over the deputy Speaker’s post.
The government and the opposition are at loggerheads over the position, with the latter asserting that a member from the opposition bloc should be elected to the post. The deadlock led to the opposition not giving unconditional support to Birla, paving the way for an election on Wednesday.
AAP To Boycott President's Address In Parliament
AAP said it will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Parliament. The party MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Today, we will protest in the Rajya Sabha against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and we will boycott the President's address. The President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise our voices. We did not have a discussion with the remaining parties of the INDIA alliance regarding this but our party will boycott the President's address."
A Recap Of Day 3: Speaker Om Birla Election, Rahul, Modi handshake, Speaker Emergency Remark, First Walkout
BJP MP Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term by a voice vote on Wednesday. He defeated Opposition's candidate, K Suresh. However, the Opposition did not press for a division of votes.
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee brought the point of division of votes. He was supported by some some members, who said it was necessary to ascertain the number of votes for and against Birla.
In a major highlight in the new Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shook hands. However, the short-lived bonhomie was followed by heated exchanges over remark by Birla, urging Congress to condemn the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. It led to chaos and abrupt adjournment.
The India Alliance requested Speaker Om Birla to allow the Opposition 'to speak.' “I really hope that you will allow us to speak freely as we are here to represent the voice of people of India,” said Rahul Gandhi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too echoed Rahul's sentiments. Birla on the other hand asked MPs to maintain House decorum.
On Day 4 of the 18th Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of both Houses in the Parliament on Thursday in what was her first presidential address after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday.
On Wednesday, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time in a row after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion in the Lower House. Birla defeated the Opposition's candidate, an eight-term Congress MP, Kodikkunil Suresh, through a voice vote.
LIVE FEED
PM Narendra Modi To Reply To President's Address in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the joint address by President Droupadi Murmu in both the Houses - the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Lok Sabha on July 2 and in the Rajya Sabha on July 3.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Friday
Lok Sabha was stalled for the day after a copy of the President's address to the joint sitting and some bills were laid down. Before the House was adjourned on Thursday, newly-elected Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was sworn-in as member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The Thiruvananthpuram MP took oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution. "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he said to concluded his oath.
Govt Will Conduct Feasibility Studies For Bullet Train Corridors In North, South, East: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the joint session of the parliament on Thursday said the government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the country's north, south and east. Highlighting infrastructure development in the country, which according to her, has emerged as the new face of a changing India, Murmu said, "My Government has decided to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the North, South and East of the country." In her speech, she also mentioned the ongoing high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the western part of the country.
Worldview About India Has Changed, says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu, who addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament,said, "How the world's view of India has changed, we have all experienced this in the G7 Summit held in Italy. India has united the world on many issues during its G20 presidency. It is during India's presidency that the African Union has been made the 27th member of G20. This has strengthened the trust of the African continent as well as the entire Global South."
She also said following the Neighbourhood First policy, India has strengthened its relations with the neighbouring countries. Leaders of 7 neighbouring countries participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9. "Whether it is East Asia or the Middle East and Europe, my government is giving a lot of importance to connectivity. The vision of India has started giving shape to the India-Middle East Economic Corridor. This corridor will be one of the biggest game changers of the 21st century," she added.
'Govt Will Investigate Recent Paper Leaks, Guilty Will Be Punished: President Murmu Says Amid Members' Shouting Of NEET
President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament assured that the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished. She spoke about the government's pledge to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them. As she mentioned steps taken by the government on the education front, some opposition members were heard shouting 'NEET.' "If due to any reason there is obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity, transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. She continued, "The government is committed to conduct fair investigation and ensure the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak."
Government Started Giving Citizenship To Refugees Under The CAA Law
President Droupadi Murmu, who addressed a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "My Government has started giving citizenship to refugees under the CAA law. I wish a better future for the families who have received citizenship under CAA. My Government is re-establishing the heritage and culture of India along with efforts to build the future. Recently, a new chapter has been added to it in the form of the Vocational Campus of Nalanda University. Nalanda was not just a university, it was proof of India's glorious past as a centre of basic knowledge. I am confident that the new Nalanda University will prove helpful in making India a global knowledge hub."
Forces Are At Work To Attack Constitution, Says Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu said attacks on democracy in the country is not new as during Emergency, India has seen attack of rights. "Despite attacks on the Constitution, the democracy in India came up victorious towering over all troubles during several decades. The Emergency period saw difficult days but ultimately, India has found to install a set-up where democratic values are upheld," she said.
'Jammu And Kashmir's Voter Turnout Is A Message To Enemies': Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her happiness over the record-breaking voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir. “People of Jammu and Kashmir broke decades-long records of voter turnout,” she said. “For the past four decades, Kashmir had been witnessing a low voter turnout amid shutdowns and attacks. India's enemies have been propagating it as the opinion of Kashmir in toto, on all international fora. Kashmir valley has given a befitting reply to all such forces”
Read more from our coverage on this topic:
Coming Up Of Nalanda Is A Landmark Achievement, Says Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu spoke about Narendra Modi government's steps to make India an educational hub. "It is due to the government's smart initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government that today's Nalanda has come up," she said.
India is Third Largest Start-Up Ecosystem Of the World Now, Says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu spoke about Narendra Modi government's steps to open new avenues for employment with creating an ideal environment for launching start-ups. Speaking at the reforms of the banking reforms carried out by the Centre, she said such a step has been seen as a step to strengthen the economic condition of the state. She also spoke about a developed sporting infrastructure and defence development.
President Murmu Sheds Light On Women Empowerment, Banking Reforms, Development Schemes, Peace Initiative in Northeast
President Droupadi Murmu in her joint addresses to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations...The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country...In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget." She spoke about developmental initiative in the northeast and peace initiatives in far-flung areas. Speaking about women empowerment, she said the government prioratised women-centric schemes and security-centric initiatives.
"Avenues of employments for women and youth are being taken by the government. The governemnt has stressed agricultural initiaves pumping huge money through schemes in the sector. The constant effort of the Centre has been to raise the basic standards of living for common people," she added.
Murmu Thanks Election Commission For Conducting The World's Largest Democratic Process
President Droupadi Murmu thanked the Election Commission of India on behalf of crores of Indians who exercised their franchise and participated in the democratic process. She pointed out this was the biggest election in the world. She also pointed out how voter participation reflected the aspiration of the 140 cr Indians in choosing their representatives.
President Murmu Begins Her Address; Says India Offering Solution To Global Problems
President Droupadi begins her joint address at both Houses of the Parliament. Earlier, soon after arrival at the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded the Guard of Honour upon her arrival at the Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu in her joint addresses to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "India has emerged as troublshooter to global problems. Its a forward looking step of the government. Reaching out to global stage is an achievement of the government."
President Droupadi Murmu's Convoy Leaves For Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu's convoy, escorted by the horse-mounted presidential bodyguards, left from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Parliament building. She will address a joint session of both Houses shortly. Thursday's address will be her first to the joint session of the new government. In February, Murmu last addressed both the Houses of the new Parliament during the interim budget of the previous government. At the Parliament building's Gaja Dwar, she will be greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. From there, she will be led by the traditional sceptre, known as Sengol, to the Lower House chamber.
Suspense Continues Over Deputy Speaker's Post
The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), kept the circles guessing as suspense continues over the appointment of the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. Now that NDA’s nominee Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker on Wednesday, the focus shifted to the tug-of-war between the government and the opposition over the deputy Speaker’s post.
The government and the opposition are at loggerheads over the position, with the latter asserting that a member from the opposition bloc should be elected to the post. The deadlock led to the opposition not giving unconditional support to Birla, paving the way for an election on Wednesday.
AAP To Boycott President's Address In Parliament
AAP said it will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Parliament. The party MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Today, we will protest in the Rajya Sabha against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and we will boycott the President's address. The President and the Constitution are supreme and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is important to raise our voices. We did not have a discussion with the remaining parties of the INDIA alliance regarding this but our party will boycott the President's address."
A Recap Of Day 3: Speaker Om Birla Election, Rahul, Modi handshake, Speaker Emergency Remark, First Walkout
BJP MP Om Birla was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term by a voice vote on Wednesday. He defeated Opposition's candidate, K Suresh. However, the Opposition did not press for a division of votes.
TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee brought the point of division of votes. He was supported by some some members, who said it was necessary to ascertain the number of votes for and against Birla.
In a major highlight in the new Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shook hands. However, the short-lived bonhomie was followed by heated exchanges over remark by Birla, urging Congress to condemn the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. It led to chaos and abrupt adjournment.
The India Alliance requested Speaker Om Birla to allow the Opposition 'to speak.' “I really hope that you will allow us to speak freely as we are here to represent the voice of people of India,” said Rahul Gandhi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too echoed Rahul's sentiments. Birla on the other hand asked MPs to maintain House decorum.