President Address In Parliament | Historic Voter Turnout In Jammu And Kashmir A Message To Enemies: Murmu

President Murmu Sheds Light On Women Empowerment, Banking Reforms, Development Schemes, Peace Initiative in Northeast

President Droupadi Murmu in her joint addresses to a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, said, "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations...The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country...In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget." She spoke about developmental initiative in the northeast and peace initiatives in far-flung areas. Speaking about women empowerment, she said the government prioratised women-centric schemes and security-centric initiatives.

"Avenues of employments for women and youth are being taken by the government. The governemnt has stressed agricultural initiaves pumping huge money through schemes in the sector. The constant effort of the Centre has been to raise the basic standards of living for common people," she added.