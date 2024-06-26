The Congress says the INDIA bloc constituents did not seek a division of votes in the Speaker's election, as they wanted to maintain a spirit of consensus and cooperation. "INDIA parties exercised their democratic right and moved motions in support of Kodikunnil Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker. Voice Vote was taken. Thereafter, INDIA parties could have insisted on division," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. "They did not do so. This is because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail, a spirit singularly lacking in the actions of the PM and the NDA," he added.
18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 3 Updates | Om Birla Re-elected Speaker; His Resolution on Emergency Sparks Uproar; House Adjourned
Day 3 of 18th Lok Sabha saw a rare contest for the Speaker post on Wednesday between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Om Birla and Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress after the NDA government and the INDIA alliance parties failed to reach consensus. NDA nominee Om Birla was eventually reelected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha with popular vote.
After the win, Om Birla was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They escorted Birla to the Speaker’s chair. Prime Minister Modi speaking at the Lok Sabha heaped praise on Birla saying the latter's rich experience of being a Speaker in the last term is going to help him guide the country further. Birla was up against K Suresh, who filed his nomination after the ruling party and Opposition INDIA failed to reach a consensus on Tuesday evening.
Late Tuesday, the Congress announced Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA group in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence.
The House witnessed an uproar after Speaker Birla read out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and termed the decision by then prime minister Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution, triggering a wave of protests by the opposition in the House.
Birla's reference to the Emergency, shortly after his election as Lok Sabha speaker, also saw a face-off between the government and the opposition in the first session of the lower house. "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's democracy," Birla said amid vociferous protests by opposition parties. Opposition MPs, including from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans against the reference to the Emergency. "June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India. On this day, then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the speaker said.
Birla said India was known all over the world as the mother of democracy. "Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Indira Gandhi imposed dictatorship on such an India. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled," Birla said. He said the rights of Indian citizens were crushed, and their freedom snatched away. The speaker urged members to observe silence for a while and later adjourned the proceedings for the day. Soon after the House was adjourned for the day, BJP members staged protests by waving placards and raising slogans outside Parliament.
Did Not Seek Division Of Votes In Speaker's Election, Wanted Spirit Of Cooperation To Prevail: Congress
INDIA जनबंधन की पार्टियों ने अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का प्रयोग करते हुए लोकसभा अध्यक्ष के रूप में कोडिकुन्निल सुरेश के समर्थन में प्रस्ताव पेश किया।
ध्वनि मत लिया गया।
इसके बाद, INDIA जनबंधन की पार्टियां मत के विभाजन के लिए जोर दे सकती थीं।
लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया। ऐसा…
PM Modi Lauds Speaker For Strongly Condemning Emergency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his condemnation of the Emergency in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said it was a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days. Modi said in a post on X, "I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled." The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago but it is important for today's youth to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed, he added. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like, Modi said.
I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered…
Birla Reminds Lok Sabha Of Emergency Period, Says Democracy Vibrant In India Now
During his speech in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla spoke about the Emergency years which, according to him, was a blot in India's democracy. "It's our commitment now to uphold democracy in India which saw dark days of Emergency which was declared on June 26 in 1975. We know how democratic values came under attack from oppressive regime and don't want reoccurrence again. During the dictatorial rule of Congress, people's rights were infringed at the free will of the Congress government. We'll work in right earnest so that such a situation never emerges, "Birla said.
He continued, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India. On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled." Amid protests by Opposition MPs, the House was adjourned till Thursday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India.…
'House Character Has Changed, Now BJP Will Not Be Able To Steamroll:' Owaisi In Parliament
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at the Lok Sabha said the character of Lok Sabha has changed as BJP has less number of seats. "I congratulate you...You are the repository and custodian of this House...so, I urge you to give opportunities to small parties...I am confident that this Government will reduce your burden by having a Deputy Speaker. You should not be burdened a lot...The character of this House has changed, now the BJP will not be able to steamroll," Owaisi said.
#WATCH | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I congratulate you...You are the repository and custodian of this House...so, I urge you to give opportunities to small parties...I am confident that this Government will reduce your burden by having a Deputy Speaker. You should not be…
'I Hope MPs Will Stick To Discipline In Parliament:' Om Birla To MPs
Speaker Om Birla during his address in the 18th Lok Sabha said he wants the MPs to set an example to uphold the democratic values. "I congratulate all MPs and want them to work in unison to uphold the spirit of vibrant democracy in India. I am happy that the productivity during the last session was satisfactory. I really hope that they will adhere to discipline and code pf ethics and will not indulge in acts that bring infamy to the Parliament," Birla said.
'Do Not Think Of Suspension In Next 5 years. We're Ever Ready For Dialogues:' Supriya Sule To Om Birla
NCP MP Supriya Sule speaking at the Lok Sabha said the 18th session said she hoped to see more efficient functioning of the treasure bench. "As an MP, I want to see more skillful functioning of the treasury bench this time. Hopefully, this session will see more and efficient participation of MPs, who are representatives of people," Sule said. "A lot has been done. In five years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always ready for dialogues,” she added.
Om Birla Performed His Duty As Speaker In Last Session Without Bias, Says JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh
JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh speaking at the Lok Sabha said Om Birla as the Speaker during the 17th Lok Sabha session has achieved a milestone by ensuring work flow of Lok Sabha with strong adherence to code of ethics of the Parliament during his last stint. "Birla has given opportunities to all MPs to raise issues in the parliament. He allowed many women MPs to speak during the zero hours without showing any bias towards anyone. I really hope he will ensure the functioning of the Parliament this time too," Singh said.
'Please Help Us Defend Constitution:' Rahul's Plea To Birla; Akhilesh Too Hopes 'Impartiality' From Speaker
Speaking at the reelection of Om Birla as Speaker, Rahul Gandhi while congratulating him said he hopes the latter will allow Opposition members to rake up issues for a healthy democracy. "I hope you'll do your duty in defending the Constitution," Gandhi said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav speaking at the Lok Sabha hoped that Om Birla will perform without showing his liking for any side as the parliamentary democratic values need to be upheld in true spirit by someone with a Speaker role. "I congratulate and hope that Om Birla will allow the opposition to raise issues related to the livelihood of common people," Yadav said.
Focus Shifs To Deputy Speaker
The last Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha was M Thambidurai. He represented the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and served in the post during the 16th Lok Sabha(2014-2019). PM Modi-led NDA did not take up the election for Deputy Speaker throughout the 17th term of Lok Sabha. The Opposition has been demanding the NDA government to follow convention and choose the Deputy Speaker from the Opposition. With the present party position, if an election were held for Deputy Speaker, the candidate pitted by the Government will win.
PM Modi Heaps Praise On Om Birla For His Stellar Role As Speaker, Says He Is A Hard Taskmaster
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the House for adopting his motion to elect Om Birla as its Speaker. Modi said the role of Speaker in the 18th Lok Sabha is a daunting as well as appreciable job. "Om Birla has scripted history as he won for the second consecutive term which is commendable. I take heart from the fact that Birla's work ethics has inspired many new MPs. He has involved himself in many developmental projects which ranged from education to health schemes for the poor in Kota." Modi also said the last Parliament session with Birla as Speaker has seen many landmark bills. "What did not happen during the 70 years of Independence, the 17th session stood witness to passing off many bills," he added. PM Modi said during disagreement and uproars in Parliament session, Om Birla as a Speaker ensured discipline often acting as a hard taskmaster. "I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years: PM Modi to LS Speaker Om Birla. Matter of honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time," PM Modi added.
Om Birla Elected Speaker Of 18th Lok Sabha By Voice Vote
Lok Sabha members elect Om Birla as Speaker by a voice vote. Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab announced that Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha. PM Modi congratulated Om Birla. He was joined by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. The three escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair. He was welcomed by the Pro-Tem Speaker.
Opposition Names K Suresh's Name For Speaker's Post
On behalf of the Opposition alliance, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Arvind Sawant proposed K. Suresh's name for the post of Speaker. Tariq Anwar seconded the motion. Supriya Sule moved a similar motion which was seconded by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. More members from the INDIA bloc moved similar motions and sought an election to the post of Speaker, pitting Suresh as the Opposition candidate.
Pro-Tem Bhartruhari Mahtab Takes Up Motions For Speaker Election
Lok Sabha Pro-Tem Bhartruhari Mahtab announced that he has received 16 notices from the members of the Lower House. He said all the notices were in order and admitted them for the consideration of the House. First, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move the motion. Modi moved the motion in Hindi. He sought the House to elect Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker. Union defence minister Rajanth Singh seconded the motion which was supported by JDU's Lalan Singh. Additionally, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also proposed Om Birla's name for the Speaker's post, which was supported by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. After this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed Om Birla's name in the House. Nitin Gadkari seconded the motion.
Lok Sabha Begins With Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab In Chair
Lok Sabha Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab called the House Secretary General and asked him to list out the names of the MPs who have not taken oath so far.
- Abdul Rashid Sheikh from Jammu and Kashmir
- Shashi Tharoor from Kerala
- Amrit Pal Singh from Punjab
- Nurul Islam from West Bengal
NDA Lok Sabha Speaker Candidate Om Birla Reaches Parliament
NDA Candidate for the position of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reached the Parliament. Earlier, Om Birla, who looks almost certai to be reelected as Speaker, offered prayers at his residence. His candidature is supported by a host of NDA leaders. More regional leaders are also set to propose Om Birla's name in the House for the post of the Speaker. At the same time, the Opposition has also prepared its strategy for the election of the Speaker. On behalf of the Opposition alliance, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)'s Arvind Sawant will propose K. Suresh's name for the post of Speaker. This will be supported by RSP leader N. K. Premachandran.SP MP Anand Bhadoria will also propose K. Suresh's name, which will be supported by Congress MP Tariq Anwar. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule, too, will also propose Suresh's name, which will be supported by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.If the Opposition demands division of votes, then it is possible that this voting will be done through paper slips.
Owaisi Speaks About 'Jai Palestine' Controversy, Counters Criticism Outside Parliament
A day after 'Jai Palestine' slogan by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the end of his oath as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha created ruckus, he appeared unfazed when he was asked to comment on the controversy by the media on Wednesday. On the words used by him while taking oath in Parliament, AIMIM MP, who retained the Hyderabad constituency defeating his nearest rival Kompella Madhavi Latha with a margin of over 3.38 Lakh Votes, says "Let them do whatever they want. I also know a little bit about the Constitution. These empty threats will not work on me."
-
#WATCH | Delhi: On the words used by him while taking oath in Parliament, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says "Let them do whatever they want. I also know a little bit about the Constitution. These empty threats will not work on me."
NDA Ready To Make A Strong Pitch As Consensus Building Up For Birla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA leaders will propose to elect Om Birla for the post as the NDA candidate appears to be the go-to man for Lok Sabha Speaker's post. Senior leaders including Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari will also support this proposal. When the proceedings of the Lower House begin on Wednesday, the remaining newly elected MPs will be called to take oath. Following this, PM Modi will propose the name of Om Birla as the new Lok Sabha Speaker in the House. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will support the proposal put forward by PM Modi.Subsequently, JDU leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh will propose the name of Om Birla for Lok Sabha’s Speaker and RLD MP Rajkumar Sangwan will support it. Additionally, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will also propose Om Birla's name for the Speaker's post, which will be supported by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. After this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose Om Birla's name in the House. This will be supported by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
PM Modi To Move Motion In Lok Sabha Today To Choose Om Birla As Speaker Of The house
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to move the motion in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha Speaker election is scheduled at 11 am today. BJP MP Om Birla, the exSpeaker, is contesting against the INDIA bloc candidate, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh. Birla has got an upperhand over his opponent, K Suresh, in the Lok Sabha Speaker election as he has the support from 293 MPs. This election marks only the fourth time in history that the Speaker will be chosen through voting, breaking the tradition of consensus-based nominations. As things stand, K Suresh faces tough odds today. Om Birla not only has backing from 293 NDA MPs but also expected support from four YSRCP MPs and independent members.
-
PM Modi to move motion in Lok Sabha today to choose Om Birla as Speaker of the house

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/rRVmHjZukn#PMNarendraModi #LokSabha #OmBirla #LokSabhaSpeaker
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/rRVmHjZukn#PMNarendraModi #LokSabha #OmBirla #LokSabhaSpeaker pic.twitter.com/D2R9dmAfAs
