18th Lok Sabha 1st Session Day 3 Updates | Om Birla Re-elected Speaker; His Resolution on Emergency Sparks Uproar; House Adjourned

Birla Reminds Lok Sabha Of Emergency Period, Says Democracy Vibrant In India Now

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla spoke about the Emergency years which, according to him, was a blot in India's democracy. "It's our commitment now to uphold democracy in India which saw dark days of Emergency which was declared on June 26 in 1975. We know how democratic values came under attack from oppressive regime and don't want reoccurrence again. During the dictatorial rule of Congress, people's rights were infringed at the free will of the Congress government. We'll work in right earnest so that such a situation never emerges, "Birla said.

He continued, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India. On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values ​​and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values ​​have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values ​​of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled." Amid protests by Opposition MPs, the House was adjourned till Thursday.