In A Major Breakthrough, 18 Naxalites Arrested In Bijapur During Anti-Naxal Operation

Bijapur: In a major success during an anti-Naxal operation on Thursday, security forces arrested 18 Naxalites from different police station areas. The biggest breakthrough came from the Gunjeparti forest, where 10 Naxalites were apprehended during a search operation by the CRPF team. Naxal propaganda material was recovered from them.

The second significant success was achieved in the Basaguda police station area by the Cobra Battalion. A joint team spotted several suspects in the forest. When the soldiers ordered them to stop, they attempted to flee into the dense jungle. However, the security personnel chased and captured them, recovering two tiffin bombs and other explosive materials.

In a third operation, forces arrested one Naxalite from the Bhairamgarh area.