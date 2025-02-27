In A Major Breakthrough, 18 Naxalites Arrested In Bijapur During Anti-Naxal Operation

Bijapur: In a major success during an anti-Naxal operation on Thursday, security forces arrested 18 Naxalites from different police station areas. The biggest breakthrough came from the Gunjeparti forest, where 10 Naxalites were apprehended during a search operation by the CRPF team. Naxal propaganda material was recovered from them.
The second significant success was achieved in the Basaguda police station area by the Cobra Battalion. A joint team spotted several suspects in the forest. When the soldiers ordered them to stop, they attempted to flee into the dense jungle. However, the security personnel chased and captured them, recovering two tiffin bombs and other explosive materials.
In a third operation, forces arrested one Naxalite from the Bhairamgarh area.
List of Arrested Naxalites and their positions:
- Meso Kunjam (Jan Militia member), 40 years old, a resident of Pujarikanker.
- Deva Muchaki (Jan Militia member), 20 years, a resident of Pujarikanker.
- Tirupati Tati (Jan Militia member), 25 years, aresident of Pedoutlapalli, Sarpanchpara, Police Station Usur.
- Kumari Soni Muchaki (Jan Militia member), 21 years, aresident of Tamilbhattipara, Police Station Usur.
- Muda Madvi (Jan Militia member), 20 years, a resident of Chinnoutlapalli, Police Station Usur.
- Shankar Sodhi (Jan Militia member), 25 years, a resident of Pedoutlapalli, Police Station Usur.
- Satyam Tati (Jan Militia member), 28 years, resident of Pedoutlapalli, Police Station Usur.
- Mangu Madvi (Jan Militia member), 27 years, a resident of Bhimaram Patelpara, Police Station Usur.
- Arjun Tati (Jan Militia member), 40 years, a resident of Pedoutlapally Patelpara, Police Station Usur.
- Kawasi Hidma (Jan Militia member), 25 years, resident of Bhimaram, Police Station Usur.
- Sukka Oyam (Jan Militia member), 40 years, a resident of Jhilli, Police Station Bhairamgarh, Bijapur.
- Deva Kawasi (Jan Militia member), 18 years old, a resident of Narsapur, Police Station Basaguda.
- Jogesh Madvi (Jan Militia member), 25 years, a resident of Narsapur, Police Station Basaguda.
- Hunga Nuppo (Jan Militia member), 25 years old, a resident of Narsapur, Police Station Basaguda.
- Budhra Punem (Jan Militia member), 27 years old, a resident of Konjed, Police Station Basaguda.
- Sanna Kudam (Jan Militia member), 26 years, a resident of Narsapur, Police Station Basaguda.
- Vijay Miccha alias Prabhakar (Jan Militia member), 45 years old, a resident of Timapur, Police Station Basaguda.
- Madvi Sunny (Jan Militia member), 30 years old, a resident of Kojend, Police Station Basaguda.
The arrests mark a significant blow to Naxal activities in the region. Security forces continue their operations to curb insurgency and restore peace in the affected areas.