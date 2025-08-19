18 Garima Grehs Supported By DoSJE In 15 states, UTs: Union Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, BL Verma, on Tuesday said 18 Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) in 15 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this in response to a question on the implementation of the Garima Grehs across the country.

The Garima Greh provides shelter to transgender persons with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities. Besides, it provides support for the capacity-building/skill development and counselling to transgender persons.

The residents of Garima Greh are not only provided with a safe residential area with all necessary facilities, but are also provided with life skill training as well, so that when they leave the shelter, they can be mainstreamed with a respectable mode of livelihood.

It also safeguards the rights of transgender persons and protects them from atrocities. "The Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in the country. At present, there are 18 Garima Grehs in 15 States and UTs," Verma said.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also informed that approval for setting up three new Garima Grehs has been sanctioned during the current financial year 2025-26.

The approval for the new Garima Greh is in Jharkhand, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh. He said proposals for setting up Garima Grehs received from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)/Civil Society Organisations have been forwarded to 14 States and UTs, whose recommendations are awaited.

Verma said the total number of people currently staying in Garima Grehs supported by DoSJE is 429. "So far, Rs 8.25 Crores have been released and utilised by the Garima Grehs under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihoods and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme. Each Garima Greh has a Counsellor to provide mental health support and counselling to the beneficiaries residing in Garima Greh," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He further said, "Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in October 2022 to provide free Tele-mental health services all over the country, round the clock. Under this programme, a 24x7 helpline (14416) has been set up to provide psychosocial support and counselling services to individuals in need, including Transgender Persons."

State government and UT Administration carry out publicity of the SMILE Scheme and awareness among the Transgender Community, Verma added.