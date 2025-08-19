ETV Bharat / bharat

18 Garima Grehs Supported By DoSJE In 15 states, UTs: Union Minister

The Garima Greh provides shelter to transgender persons with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities.

18 Garima Grehs Supported By DoSJE In 15 states, UTs: Union Minister
The Garima Greh provides shelter to transgender persons with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 9:01 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, BL Verma, on Tuesday said 18 Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) in 15 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this in response to a question on the implementation of the Garima Grehs across the country.

The Garima Greh provides shelter to transgender persons with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities. Besides, it provides support for the capacity-building/skill development and counselling to transgender persons.

The residents of Garima Greh are not only provided with a safe residential area with all necessary facilities, but are also provided with life skill training as well, so that when they leave the shelter, they can be mainstreamed with a respectable mode of livelihood.

It also safeguards the rights of transgender persons and protects them from atrocities. "The Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in the country. At present, there are 18 Garima Grehs in 15 States and UTs," Verma said.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also informed that approval for setting up three new Garima Grehs has been sanctioned during the current financial year 2025-26.

The approval for the new Garima Greh is in Jharkhand, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh. He said proposals for setting up Garima Grehs received from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)/Civil Society Organisations have been forwarded to 14 States and UTs, whose recommendations are awaited.

Verma said the total number of people currently staying in Garima Grehs supported by DoSJE is 429. "So far, Rs 8.25 Crores have been released and utilised by the Garima Grehs under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihoods and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme. Each Garima Greh has a Counsellor to provide mental health support and counselling to the beneficiaries residing in Garima Greh," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He further said, "Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in October 2022 to provide free Tele-mental health services all over the country, round the clock. Under this programme, a 24x7 helpline (14416) has been set up to provide psychosocial support and counselling services to individuals in need, including Transgender Persons."

State government and UT Administration carry out publicity of the SMILE Scheme and awareness among the Transgender Community, Verma added.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, BL Verma, on Tuesday said 18 Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) in 15 States and Union Territories (UTs) across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this in response to a question on the implementation of the Garima Grehs across the country.

The Garima Greh provides shelter to transgender persons with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities. Besides, it provides support for the capacity-building/skill development and counselling to transgender persons.

The residents of Garima Greh are not only provided with a safe residential area with all necessary facilities, but are also provided with life skill training as well, so that when they leave the shelter, they can be mainstreamed with a respectable mode of livelihood.

It also safeguards the rights of transgender persons and protects them from atrocities. "The Garima Grehs are supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in the country. At present, there are 18 Garima Grehs in 15 States and UTs," Verma said.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also informed that approval for setting up three new Garima Grehs has been sanctioned during the current financial year 2025-26.

The approval for the new Garima Greh is in Jharkhand, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh. He said proposals for setting up Garima Grehs received from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)/Civil Society Organisations have been forwarded to 14 States and UTs, whose recommendations are awaited.

Verma said the total number of people currently staying in Garima Grehs supported by DoSJE is 429. "So far, Rs 8.25 Crores have been released and utilised by the Garima Grehs under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihoods and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme. Each Garima Greh has a Counsellor to provide mental health support and counselling to the beneficiaries residing in Garima Greh," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He further said, "Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in October 2022 to provide free Tele-mental health services all over the country, round the clock. Under this programme, a 24x7 helpline (14416) has been set up to provide psychosocial support and counselling services to individuals in need, including Transgender Persons."

State government and UT Administration carry out publicity of the SMILE Scheme and awareness among the Transgender Community, Verma added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOCIAL JUSTICE AND EMPOWERMENT18 GARIMA GREHS IN 15 STATES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.