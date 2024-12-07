18 Bangladeshi Writers-Poets Denied Visas To Attend International Literary Festival At Visva-Bharati University

The two-day International Literary Festival commences at Visva-Bharati’s Bangladesh Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday

Bolpur: A significant number of poets and writers from Bangladesh were unable to attend the two-day International Literary Festival that commenced at Visva-Bharati’s Bangladesh Bhavan on Saturday due to visa issues. It is understood that the worsening political situation between India and Bangladesh, following attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, led to the refusal of visas for the Bangladeshi participants.

As a result, 18 poets and writers from Bangladesh missed the festival organised by the Khowai Sahitya Samiti. However, poets and writers from various parts of India, as well as international participants from the United States, Germany and Dubai, were present at the event. Bangladeshi poets and writers expressed regret over their inability to join the festival, which they had regularly participated in previous lite.

Kishore Bhattacharya, secretary of Khowai Sahitya Patrika and one of the organisers of the festival, stated, “We organised a two-day international discussion meeting and Hridoy Milon Festival as a joint initiative of Bangladesh Bhavan and Khowai Sahitya Sanskriti. Poets and writers from across the country have come, but 17 to 18 members from Bangladesh could not attend due to visa issues. We also decided to prevent their participation because of the current situation in Bangladesh. However, it is unfortunate that they could not come, and we hope for a better situation in the future.”

The political situation in Bangladesh has been tense since August 6, 2024, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to leave the country amidst a large student movement demanding job reservations. Since then, an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been in power. During this period, reports of minority groups being targeted in areas such as Chittagong and Rangpur have emerged, leading to unrest and concern in India.

The Bangladesh Bhavan, located at Visva-Bharati, was built with financial support from the Sheikh Hasina government. The two-day international discussion and Hridoy Milan Utsav, organised by Bangladesh Bhavan and Khowai Sahitya Sanskriti Samiti, will continue on the Bangladesh Bhavan premises.

The festival was attended by key faculty members from Visva-Bharati, including acting Vice-Chancellor Vinay Kumar Soren. Around 220 poets, writers, and literary figures from different parts of India, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Tripura, and Assam, participated. In addition, three poets and writers attended from the United States, Germany, and Dubai.

However, the absence of the Bangladeshi delegation was keenly felt. Every year, Bangladeshi poets and writers contribute to the festival, sharing stories and engaging in meaningful discussions. The organisers noted that, given the current political climate, participation from Bangladesh had been restricted.

Indian poets and writers attending the festival expressed regret over the absence of their Bangladeshi counterparts. Purabi Ghosh from Jharkhand, Indira Das from Delhi, and Debika Banerjee from West Bengal shared their disappointment, stating, “We are happy to attend this festival and learn so much, but it feels incomplete without the Bangladeshi participants. Every year, their presence adds valuable stories and discussions to the event. It is unfortunate that, despite our shared culture and language, this situation exists due to political differences. We remain hopeful that relations between the two countries will improve soon, and literature will once again unite us.”