18 Bangladeshi Nationals In Agra Get 3-Year Jail Term For Illegal Stay Using Fake Aadhaar And PAN Cards

Agra: A court here in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including several women, to three years of imprisonment for living illegally in the city using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court pronounced the verdict on Monday after finding them guilty of fraud and violating the Foreigners Act.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Rajesh Kumar informed the court that the accused were living in Awas Vikas Colony Sector 14 area by fraudulently obtaining fake Aadhaar cards. He demanded stringent punishment against the accused, stating that their actions were "deliberate and fraudulent".

On February 5, 2023, Sub-Inspector Gaurav Katiyar had registered a case in Sikandra police station based on intelligence inputs about presence of Bangladeshi nationals in Awas Vikas Colony, Sector 14. Based on the inputs, police launched raids and arrested 28 Bangladeshi nationals from the area. During the search, 35 forged Aadhaar cards and one PAN card were recovered from the possession of the accused.

All the 28 Bangladeshis were booked under various sections including fraud and violation of Foreigners Act and forwarded to court. Of the 28 arrested, 18 were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday, while the trial for remaining 10 accused is still pending in the court. Notably, police had fied chargesheet against all accused on March 31, 2023, after gathering evidence against them.

Those who were convicted include Hasan, Julie, Sumi, Fatima Begum, Vishti, Jual Sheikh, Farukh, Raviul Sheikh, Bablu Khan, Sabir, Beauty, Rashonara, Vilal, Halim, Islam Khan, Movina, Manirul Sheikh and Joshina Khatun.

During the course of investigation, what came as a shocker for police was the Bangladeshis had set up an entire settlement in Awas Vikas Colony Sector 14. Despite being illegal immigrants, their huts were fitted with electricity meters, refrigerators, washing machines and even dish cable connections. Their presence was detected when Intelligence Bureau alerted the local police. It has also been alleged that no action was taken earlier despite repeated complaint from locals.

Notably, this is not the first such incident in Agra. Prior to this, another group of Bangladeshi nationals, mostly scrap dealers, were found illegally living in the Runakta area. All of them had entered India without valid documents.