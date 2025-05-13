17 Years After Jaipur Serial Blasts, Victims Yearn For Justice

Jaipur: Even after 17 long years, the families of the victims of the serial blasts in Jaipur still await justice. On May 13, 2008, 71 people were killed and 185 were injured when eight bombs went off serially in the evening at crowded areas like Manak Chowk, Chandpol Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazaar and Sanganeri Gate.

The bombs, containing ammonium nitrate and sherds of metal to cause the maximum damage, were strapped to bicycles parked in these areas.

The Rajasthan anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had arrested Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Saifurrahman Ansari, Mohammad Salman and Shabaz Hussain in connection with the ghastly act, holding the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) as the mastermind. On May 14, IM claimed responsibility in an email.

The investigation revealed that Saif placed a bomb in the corner of Manak Chowk, Azmi kept it near the Hanuman Temple in Chandpol, Salman placed it outside the Hanuman Temple in Sanganeri Gate, while Ansari left it at Chhoti Chaupad.

Shreds of bangles and other staff strewn at a blast site. (ETV Bharat)

After a marathon hearing for 11 years, the special court in December 2019 sentenced four accused to death, and Hussian was acquitted due to the lack of evidence. When the verdict was challenged in the Rajasthan High Court, a division bench acquitted all the accused due to the lack of evidence on March 29, 2023, terming the investigation 'flawed, incomplete and improper'.

The court found that the investigating agencies resorted to 'unethical methods' and evidence tampering, and directed the Rajasthan DGP to initiate disciplinary action against the investigating officers. On May 18, 2023, the Supreme Court refused to stay the acquittal of the accused, but stayed the high court's direction of disciplinary action against investigators. The apex court observed it would hear the acquitted persons before passing any order.

The accused of Jaipur Serial Blasts. (ETV Bharat)

Challenging the high court's verdict, the state government filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, which is yet to give its final verdict. The government has sought to present the case in the Supreme Court with high priority. Considering the case as a matter of national security, efforts are being made to coordinate with the central government as well.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have decided to investigate the errors in the investigation. The hearing on the petition of the Rajasthan government is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

"On the anniversary of the Jaipur serial bomb blasts, a humble tribute to all the citizens who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. The dark day of May 13, 2008, is not only a profound blow to humanity but also a severe assault on our collective sensitivity and the spirit of peaceful coexistence. My deep condolences are with those who lost their loved ones in this tragic event. Their indescribable grief and irreparable loss will continue to inspire us to unite and fight against terrorism," Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared on X.

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to all the departed souls who lost their lives in the bomb blasts that occurred in Jaipur on May 13, 2008. This day reminds us of the inhumanity of terrorism and also of the pain of those families who lost their loved ones. May God grant eternal peace to all those departed souls and immense courage and strength to their families," Rajsathan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, posted on X.