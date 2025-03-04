17-Year-Old Boy Wreaks Havoc In Madurai By Operating JCB, Damages Over 25 Vehicles

Madurai: A shocking incident occurred in Madurai when a 17-year-old boy damaged more than 25 vehicles using a JCB machine. On receiving the information, the Sellur Area police launched an investigation into the accident.
During the inquiry, it was found that the teenager, a resident of Sellur 50 Feet Road in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, operated the JCB machine from Sellur 50 Feet Road to Kanmaikarai Road at around 3 AM on Tuesday. In the process, he damaged over 25 vehicles, including cars and autos, parked in front of residential areas.
According to the police, the boy, who was addicted to drugs, took control of the JCB machine from the workplace where he was employed as a cleaner. As he is a minor, he has been placed in a juvenile reform school in Madurai. The police have also stated that they are considering registering a case to ensure appropriate compensation for the owners of the damaged vehicles.
CCTV Footage Captures the Incident
In the early hours of the accident, a cargo vehicle loaded with iron goods was parked in front of an iron shop on Kanmaikarai Road. A security guard identified as Ramar was sleeping on a bed a short distance behind the vehicle.
As the JCB approached from the opposite direction, it collided with the parked cargo vehicle, causing it to move backwards before coming to a stop. Fortunately, the guard, Ramar, narrowly escaped the accident. The CCTV footage of the incident has been released and is now going viral.
