16,000 Agri Scientists Must Step Out Of Labs, Interact with Farmers: Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, interacted with farmers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Narayangaon Taluka in Pune on the sixth day of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Chouhan urged scientists from the Agriculture Department to visit fields and interact with farmers to understand their problems. Emphasising the goal of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, he stated that a Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without the development of the agriculture sector and the prosperity of farmers.

The Union Minister stated that 16,000 agriculture scientists in the country are working towards the development of the sector. The scientists cannot just work in laboratories, while farmers toil in the fields. Hence, scientists and farmers have to interact for the benefit of the farm sector, added the minister.

Talking about the correct and balanced use of pesticides and fertilisers, Chouhan said that the government is also moving towards legislating a strict law by which stringent action will be taken against any company or person who is caught making fake fertilisers or pesticides and supplying those to farmers.

He also provided information about the new Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for TOP crops (Tomato, Onion, Potato).

Union Minister Chouhan stated that if farmers producing potato, onion, and tomato (TOP crops) transport their produce to another state offering higher prices than their region, the Central government will cover the operational transportation costs. He added that the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) is implemented upon the request of a State or Union Territory to ensure farmers receive fair prices and to help stabilise market prices for consumers.

Chouhan further said that a lot of work is happening in the agriculture sector, and farmers have made many innovations.

Productivity has increased, different varieties of farm products have been developed, and exports are also surging, he stated. The minister also said that the farmers of Maharashtra are progressive and they have done research on their own and have ensured modernisation in ways of farming.

The minister said that climate change is a concern for the agriculture sector and urged all stakeholders to think about how the agriculture sector may progress in the face of climate change.

He said that farmers need timely advice from scientists on how to save their produce from hazards like high temperature, unseasonal rains and others and proper use of fertilisers and pesticides. The scientists may guide the farmers as per the needs of their fields and production, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in a communique.

