16-Yr-Old JEE Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, 5th This Year

Kota (Rajasthan): A 16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday and left a suicide note stating that he was unable to perform well in the JEE Main, whose results were declared recently.

This is the fifth suicide in Kota this year. The victim, who was preparing for JEE Main and Advanced at a private coaching centre was found dead in his paying guest accommodation near Tirupati Hotel in Vigyan Nagar.

Vigyan Nagar police station officer Satish Chandra said the student had shifted to this accommodation 15 days back. He hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur district and had come to Kota to prepare for JEE last year. His body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary, Chandra said. He family members have been informed and post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival, he added.

The owner of the PG accommodation said when other boarders told him that the student was not coming out of his room this morning, he went to check. The room had two door and finding the main door locked from inside, he took the back door. On entering the room, he found the student dead and informed police.

Police said that the forensic team has been called to collect samples for testing. Chandra said that the suicide note recovered by police stated that he took the drastic step as he was unable to do well in JEE Main. Investigations are underway and his friends and other boarders would be questioned, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).